Cancer agency fundraiser goes virtual

Changing Saturday's Ribbon Walk from a big in-person party to a virtual celebration provided some challenges but ultimately allowed one of Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana's major fundraisers to continue as planned.

Cancer Services hosts a walk every year, which is one of the organization's most important annual fundraisers, said Stacey Stumpf, Cancer Services' development and marketing director. This was the first time the event carried the Ribbon Walk name.

“When we started planning this, we wanted to give people a very hands-on action they could take to honor people they love who have been touched by cancer,” she said. “We wanted this year to be extra special because we felt like people need something. It's so hard, because so often cancer is out of our control.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Cancer Services raised $38,000 of its $80,000 goal. Nearly 200 people registered for the event, many of whom shared photos or videos on social media to mark the occasion.

The annual fundraiser is usually a huge party with vendors and music, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the party shifted online.

It began with a kickoff livestream on the organization's Facebook page that culminated in a performance of “The Ribbon Song” by local family band Lehmans' Terms.

“They wrote that, just for us, as a nice surprise,” Stumpf said.

Despite changes to the format, Stumpf said all of the event sponsors have been understanding and “really got on board with making it a big party regardless.”

“It was really kind of cool to see how the sponsors really stepped up and made sure it's successful and a good time,” she said.

As of about 4:30 p.m., participants were still posting photos and donating. Donations will be accepted through the rest of the weekend on Cancer Services' website, cancer-services.org.

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana helps close to 5,000 people a year through programs and services such as financial assistance for cancer-related expenses, personalized supportive counseling, durable medical equipment loans, support with home health supplies, transportation assistance, massage therapy and exercise.

Last year, Cancer Services celebrated its 75th anniversary.

It's more important than ever to support individuals and families fighting cancer, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic, Stumpf said. The financial impact of a monthslong economic shutdown and the isolation that can come along with a stay-at-home order can take a toll on cancer patients, who often already feel alone, she said.

“Our clients are going through absolutely heartbreaking experiences. We have clients who have been diagnosed with cancer and then diagnosed with COVID-19,” Stumpf said. “Many of our clients were unable to have somebody with them during treatment because of the need to put in place protocols to protect people from infection.”

Despite the pandemic, Cancer Services is still able to provide most of its supportive services, client advocate Liz Fenimore said during the livestream kickoff Saturday morning.

Cancer Services has been able to offer counseling, general support and nutrition consultations to clients through phone calls or Zoom, Fenimore said. The organization has been able to continue loaning out equipment, supplies and wigs while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

“We're still looking forward, of course, to opening up to the community when it is safe to do so,” Fenimore said. “That way we can continue with things like massage, tai chi, stretching and others when we're able, but we've so valued your support during these trying times.”

