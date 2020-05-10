Facebook group 'wining' women with gift bags

When Keyembra Conwell got “wined” Friday, she waited about 10 minutes before opening her bag.

Then she made a special event of it. She opened her bottle of wine, poured herself a glass, sat down on the couch and enjoyed the moment.

“It made me feel very special,” said Conwell, who had been out “wining” other local women. In her bag, she found goodies such as a loofah, a bottle of body wash and body lotion.

“Let's Be Wine in Fort Wayne” is taking the city by storm. The Facebook group created Thursday by JaVonuna Lewis to shower love on her fellow sisters with wine and other girly gifts in a time of stress and fear has boosted the spirits of local women and, by extension, the local economy.

Lewis couldn't believe how quickly the love spread, she said. As of Saturday afternoon, she estimated more than 2,000 women had been “wined.”

In a twist on the game of knicker knocker or ding dong dash, members drop wine and gift bags on recipients' porches, usually as a surprise. Members ask for addresses of women who need to be “wined” or they intend to “wine.”

As of Saturday, the Facebook group had 4,400 members, where posts with lots of red and pink hearts were added regularly thanking women for their gifts. Other women posted looking to wine someone or be “wined.”

“I just thought about it,” said Lewis, 30, who adopted 10 high school seniors recently in another goodwill Facebook initiative to make them feel special even though they missed out on year-end celebrations. “I thought, 'Let me do something positive.' I do stuff like this anyways.”

Conwell called the group “very loving. I actually love the idea that JaVonuna created with everybody. It's a good idea to get everybody's mind off everything.”

The idea to show each other love is important. “You never know what somebody is going through,” Conwell said. “A little gift left on their porch might brighten their days.”

Pink and white wines seem to be the most popular choices for the gift bags as seen in the photos recipients are encouraged to post.

One post featured a bottle of Cupcake pink wine, a bar of caramel and sea salt chocolate, a gift box of bath bombs, a pink card with the word “blessing” on it, a container of Dove body polish and balloons.

“That Dove body polish is bomb (by the way) they also have this powder that you use to exfoliate and that's also bomb,” one woman commented.

Lewis said women are also sending small cash gifts through CashApp and including homemade sweets.

“Good morning ladies,” one member posted. “I feel everybody should try out my treats. I have 12 cupcakes and 12 rice crispy treats I'll give away. Please (let me know) which one you want. First come first serve.”

Lewis, a nursing student at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, said Mother's Day has not gone unnoticed and cards and balloons will be popular this weekend.

“You can give them nail polish, Mother's Day cards. You can give them whatever you have. It's the thought that counts,” Lewis said.

“Women be down a lot,” Lewis continued. “Women be depressed. You know when I went home, I saw something on my porch. That brightened my day.”

Cost doesn't have to be prohibitive, said Lewis, who has used some of her stimulus check money from the federal government to buy gift bags and gifts.

“There's wine on sale for $2.50,” Lewis said and recommended Walmart and Costco. No one has been negative and, as the only administrator of the group, she tries to make sure everyone gets “wined.”

Some of the ladies know who “wined” them, but many gifts are anonymous, at least for a while.

Conwell said when she leaves gift bags, she makes sure to knock. “Once I hear them coming to the door to say, 'Who is it?' then I run off.”

“I think everybody is excited,” she added. “I was making the bags and I felt so much joy. Everyone is going to get so blessed. My spirit has been lifted. It makes you feel really good.”

jduffy@jg.net