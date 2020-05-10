Hospital workers prayed for

Members of the local Hispanic community, many from the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Hessel Cassell Road, prayed and sang for first responders in Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Led by Patricia and Armando Flores, members sang hymns at Entrance 1 at Parkview Regional Medical Center off Dupont Road and prayed for all front-line workers in Allen County’s battle against COVID-19, which has claimed 60 lives as of Saturday.

Before their outdoor event began, many decorated their vehicles with balloons and signs in English such as “We are Praying for you. God Bless Your Service.”

Parkview was the first stop of the day for the group of about 30 people, many of whom wore masks. They intended to stop at Fire Station 6 on Coliseum Boulevard West before making their way to their last stop, Parkview Randallia.

Aleli Ruiz Oregon was one of the people praying for medical workers and front-line responders, but she could have been praying for herself. Ruiz Oregon said she and another relative clean medical offices and that she is worried that she could become infected with the virus.

A doctor at the medical office where she works gave her gloves and a mask to wear while cleaning.

Fernando Zapari, publisher of El Mexicano News, did a Facebook Live event at Parkview. He said the prayers and religious songs were dedicated to all medical personnel including janitors, laundry people, administrative personnel, police and “everyone who works in hospitals.”

