Indiana death toll closing in on 1,500

INDIANAPOLIS – An additional 43 Indiana residents are confirmed or presumed to have died from the coronavirus, pushing Indiana's death toll from COVID-19 to nearly 1,500, state health officials announced Saturday.

A total of 1,362 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, 34 more than Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health said. The state agency also increased the number of reported probable COVID-19 deaths by nine to 128. Those are deaths that state officials said doctors blame on coronavirus infections without confirmation of the illness from test results.

The updated figures bring Indiana's confirmed or presumed number of deaths to 1,490 for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Allen County had 16 new cases for a total of 786, but no additional deaths were reported and the total stayed at 60.

Testing shows an additional 606 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total known to have the disease to 23,732, following corrections to Friday's total, the department said.

A pork processing plant in Delphi has resumed limited production, two weeks after company officials temporarily suspended operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers returned Friday to Indiana Packers Corp.'s state plant following the completion of coronavirus testing of its 2,267 workers and contractors, said Jeff Feirick, the company's vice president of corporate planning.

Indiana Packers said in a statement that the testing found 301 plant workers who tested positive for the coronavirus. That's about 13% of the plant's workforce.

The testing was completed with help from Carroll County health officials and the Indiana State Department of Health.

The company said that the remaining plant workers and contractors who tested negative for the virus were being allowed to return to work, as long as they show no symptoms for COVID-19.

Plant workers and contractors who tested positive for the virus are subject to quarantine, Indiana Packers said.