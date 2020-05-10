Quick recovery seen as unlikely

The statistics are startling: More than 30,000 Allen County residents have applied for initial unemployment insurance benefits since mid-March.

That's almost as many applications as Indiana received for all of 2009, during the depth of the Great Recession.

Now, as stay-at-home orders begin to expire, the local, state and national economies are struggling to regain their footing.

“In many ways, shutting down everything is easy. It's restarting that is difficult,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

It's comforting to imagine the economy will come roaring back, fueled by pent-up consumer demand, but experts believe the recovery will be more difficult.

“It's definitely complicated,” said Heather Tierney, assistant professor of economics at Purdue University Fort Wayne's Doermer School of Business. “It's not your typical recession where you can identify where the problem is.”

An example, Tierney said, is the Great Recession, which was triggered by the housing market meltdown. Federal officials could target assistance to homeowners overextended on their mortgages. Today, with almost every sector on a ventilator, desperation is more widespread.

Blakeman, who studies census, employment, salary and other data, said it's important to remember that consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of the U.S. economy. Just because restaurants and retailers will be allowed to reopen at reduced capacity this week, she said, “doesn't mean anybody is walking through the door.”

An added wrinkle

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index was at 86.9 in April, its lowest level since June 2014. The board's Present Situation Index saw a record 90-point monthly drop to 76.4 last month.

Consumer demand determines everything from the number of bakers Dunkin' Donuts needs each morning to the number of sewers Levi's calls to work on its production line.

People who are worried about paying their rent and buying groceries won't be in shops buying jeans and jelly doughnuts.

Even those residents with stronger finances are heavily influenced by the amount of confidence they have in the economy. The fearful will deposit every extra dollar into savings while the more optimistic might shop the sales and splurge on a bigger TV or a newer car.

The continuing coronavirus presents an added wrinkle to that established equation.

Baby boomers, who have increased risk for serious coronavirus complications, might not be eager to leave the relative safety of their homes, Blakeman said.

“They might have the income, but they may not have the desire to go out to restaurants,” she said. “National polls show people are very hesitant about reopening the economy.”

The National Retail Federation, a Washington-based trade association, is predicting a gradual recovery that will vary by location.

Jack Kleinhenz, the federation's chief economist, said the pandemic has “wreaked havoc on the U.S. and global economies” and that it could “take several months to assess the full consequences and project a path forward.”

“Getting back to work or shopping in a pre-virus manner is difficult to predict at this time, with households likely to tiptoe back in rather than making an immediate return to the lives they experienced before,” he said.

Tierney is among those taking their time.

She has hair and nail appointments scheduled for this week, but Tierney won't turn the salon outings into shopping sprees.

“I'm holding back,” she said. “I'm OK. I'm a homebody.”

Local support

Pete Rugsaken is cautiously approaching his return to business as usual. He closed Baan Thai, a popular local Thai restaurant, from April 6 to 20 because his dozen employees were concerned for their safety.

“They were afraid of the pandemic,” he said.

During those two weeks, he lost about $30,000. With his employees' blessing, Rugsaken reopened for carryout only April 21.

Although Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track plan allows restaurants to open to diners at 50% capacity this week, Baan Thai will continue to limit service to carryout to keep nervous employees happy.

Since reopening, the restaurant's increased takeout business has allowed it to ring up receipts that come close to typical levels, Rugsaken said.

The first week reached 100%, and the second week's sales were 85% to 90% of normal.

“A lot of customers drive across town to pick up food and support us. We appreciate that kind of thing,” he said.

Every day, Rugsaken added, customers tell him they want to support local business owners.

A decision Rugsaken made four years ago has put him in a better position to survive sales fluctuations. He doesn't owe rent because he bought the former Atz's Ice Cream building at 3325 N. Anthony Blvd.

Rugsaken continues to make monthly mortgage payments, but his loan officer at Farmers & Merchants State Bank has assured him that programs are available to help if he temporarily struggles to repay the debt. Bankruptcy is nowhere on his radar.

Blakeman said the shutdown will result in some losses.

“By all indications, not all restaurants will be reopening,” she said, adding that phased reopening won't be an option for some. “Restaurants aren't built to be at 50% capacity and be able to keep their doors open.”

Nobody knows

PFW's Tierney strongly supports federal programs created to help businesses and consumers survive the pandemic-related economic downturn.

Retailers, restaurants and other businesses on shaky financial ground before the pandemic are in serious danger of filing for bankruptcy, she said. Without short-term assistance, even stronger companies might not survive, Tierney added.

“We don't want to be penny-wise and jobs-foolish,” she said.

Consumers' tastes and preferences haven't changed while they have been cooped up at home, Tierney said. If the healthy companies that provided those goods and services fail, new ones will have to take their place.

“It's easier to reopen a business than to start one from scratch,” she said, citing planning, financing, permitting and other steps in the entrepreneurial process.

It will also be easier for workers to return to previous positions than find new ones. But that option won't be available for those whose employers go out of business.

In the wake of the Great Recession, millions of workers flooded the job market. Some were forced to settle for positions below their experience level – or string together two or three part-time jobs instead a full-time position with benefits.

It's anyone's guess whether the same will happen this time.

Blakeman said even economic experts can't forecast this situation's future with any degree of certainty.

“Since we are in what we call unprecedented times,” she said, “nobody has any idea what's going to happen.”

sslater@jg.net