Coliseum faces revenue losses from virus

COVID-19 is causing big losses for Memorial Coliseum.

The Fort Wayne venue could face the cancellation of more than 100 bookings -- and between $2.9 million and $3.5 million in lost revenue -- before the end of the year.

The projections were presented today during a meeting of the facility’s board of trustees. Staff laid out the impacts of social distancing and gathering limits on attendance and finances.

Board members approved approaching county officials about furloughs and pay cuts for some of the full-time county employees who work at the site as a way to cut losses.

Randy Brown, Coliseum vice president and general manager, said the facility, with its arena and expo and conference center, has not hosted a single event since Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statewide stay-at-home order March 16.

“A week ago, we did a preliminary run of the April financials. We knew there was going to be a problem, but the depth was unexpected,” Brown said. Losses amounted to more than $400,000, he said.

