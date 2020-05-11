FWCS new superintendent will inherit questions

The new Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent will inherit a to-do list of unprecedented tasks as the district grapples with how the coronavirus pandemic will affect fall classes and future finances.

In a presentation to the school board tonight, Superintendent Wendy Robinson didn't pretend that plans will be neatly in place when she retires June 30.

Planning for some aspects, including the reopening of schools, is futile without further guidance from the governor, Robinson said.

"Some of the things we can only anticipate what we may have to do," she said. "…That will have to be something that the new superintendent puts his or her stamp on."

The board expects to introduce the new superintendent at a special meeting May 26, at which time the contract will be approved. A virtual public hearing on the three-year agreement is set for 6 p.m. May 18; the board will accept input via Facebook.

