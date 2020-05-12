Contact tracing is expanded

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb and his state health commissioner defended – and touted – Indiana's new role in contact tracing that kicked off Monday.

Holcomb also said he is reducing daily briefings to three days a week instead of five as the state inches to recovery – Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the usual 2:30 p.m. time.

In recent weeks, the administration has invited more tangential guests than usual as significant news about COVID-19 has started to decline. Holcomb said he wants to make sure they are providing “substantive updates” going forward.

“The task force will continue meeting on a regular basis. We will continue posting all of our updates on a daily basis,” Holcomb said. “As we continue to get back to work across all of the state agencies, we will remain committed to making sure we continue to be transparent.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box reported 511 new confirmed coronavirus cases for a total of 24,627. Total deaths reached 1,411 after an increase of 32.

Another Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and 38 have tested positive, bringing the total to 824 cases and 61 deaths Monday.

Box said the new centralized contact tracing program kicked off Monday in 21 counties. So far, 325 people have been hired out of a planned 500. Other counties will come on board May 18.

Area counties included in the first wave are DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange and Noble.

Contact tracing is when a person who has COVID-19 is interviewed to identify who they might have exposed and those other individuals are contacted to try to limit an outbreak.

Local health departments have been doing contact tracing since the beginning, but the state is centralizing the duty through a $43 million state contract.

One lawmaker, Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, has called contact tracing an abuse of power and says legislators should have been consulted.

But Box said the Indiana State Department of Health has had statutory authority to do contact tracing for all infectious diseases for 30 years and regularly conducts these investigations for measles, tuberculosis and HIV.

“That has been something that has been ongoing for over 100 years in our state and not really anything that unusual, to be honest,” Box said. “The big difference here is that this is on a much wider scale – during the middle of a pandemic.”

She said that without contact tracing, Indiana would be forced to revert back to blanket restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

Holcomb said “obviously, we seek to protect people's health and their privacy along the way. We can also reach out to the federal task force who squarely places a heavy emphasis on not just testing but tracing.”

Box also commented on a push by the federal government to test more than 1 million nursing home residents and staff nationwide in the next two weeks.

Indiana – like other states – has seen a large number of cases in nursing homes. As of Monday, new data shows 584 COVID-19 nursing home deaths – up 164 in one week. That is about 41% of Indiana's total confirmed death toll. In all, there are 3,033 confirmed cases in long-term care facilities.

“We knew that our long-term care facilities would be our highest-risk individuals. We have messaged that from day one ... and tried to protect them,” Box said.

Testing all nursing home residents and employees in Indiana, Box said, would be about 100,000 people in two weeks – “that is a lot to bite off at one time.”

In comparison, 146,688 tests have been given statewide since the virus first hit in early March.

