Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Next 'Roadmap' webinar Thursday

The next webinar in the free “Roadmap to a Healthy Reopening” series, organized by Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Physicians and leaders from Parkview Health and the Allen County Department of Health will share tips and advice and guidance about the state's gradual reopening. Subjects include health care resources, workplace safety and proper mask usage

More than 3,000 people have registered for the webinar series, which has focused on the reopening of regional businesses and industries.

“We hope to answer some the public's most frequently asked questions and give everyone confidence in carefully moving forward,” said Dena Jacquay, Parkview's chief community and human resource officer.

To register or view recorded sessions, go to webinar.gfwinc.com. Those who register in advance will be have the opportunity to submit questions.

Other upcoming webinars in the series:

• Arts/cultural/nonprofit organizations (event/venue management): 9 a.m. Thursday

• Early childhood education: 9 a.m. May 22

• K-12 education: 11 a.m. May 22

• Higher education: 11 a.m. May 27

• Extracurricular activities/athletics: 1 p.m. May 27.

Lutheran resumes some procedures

Lutheran Health Network is resuming some elective inpatient surgeries for those who meet low-risk criteria.

Emergency and clinically necessary surgeries will continue, and surgeries requiring possible admission will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Doctors and patients will make medical decisions together, with safety being the highest priority, a news release said. Anyone experiencing a heart attack, stroke or other emergency medical situation should immediately seek emergency care.

Precautions at Lutheran hospitals, clinics and urgent care centers include:

• Limited access points and social distancing protocols.

• Screening everyone who enters and requiring all staff, visitors, employees and physicians to wear masks.

• Establishing non-COVID-19 care zones with dedicated staff and isolating COVID-19 patients to one area with a dedicated provider team.

• Emphasizing cleaning and disinfection, especially frequently touched surfaces.

Crossroads gets tutoring grants

Crossroads Education has received two anonymous donations totaling $500,000 to expand its Learning Commons model, a tutoring program that has been helping Indiana students meet rigorous mathematics standards through peer collaboration.

The donations will fund Crossroads' effort to keep students from losing ground academically during school breaks. The problem could be even worse with the school shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Monday news release said.

Nexus Learning Commons, Crossroads' online collaboration and tutoring platform, was built to help teachers, administrators and students with lessons at home and support parents while they balance work with their child's e-learning needs.

The donation, which will be given to 10 schools in $50,000 grants, will help Crossroads expand its Learning Commons model by eliminating costs associated with preparing the physical space with furniture and hardware. The funding will also provide much needed devices and internet access to students at the new school sites to support e-learning capabilities and facilitate the use of Crossroads' online tutoring platforms.

Schools interested in applying for the Crossroads grants can find more information by emailing support@crossroadseducation.org

McDonald's gives to local food bank

McDonald's Owner/Operators of Greater Indiana donated 13,292 pounds of food to Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana on Monday.

McDonald's was joined by distribution and coordination partners Martin Brower and Food Donation Connection. The companies delivered thousands of beef steaks, bagels, blueberry muffins, chocolate banana muffins and chocolate muffin toppers to Community Harvest's facility at 999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne.

“We are grateful for this gift of food from McDonald's,” said John Wolf, Community Harvest's CEO. “The beef steak, muffins and bagels being delivered Monday will do so much more than fill an empty stomach. They are providing hope as we work together to find our way through this COVID-19 crisis. We thank them for everything they're doing to help neighbors in need.”

Salvation Army to pack food

The Salvation Army, in collaboration with Midwest Food Bank, expects to pack an additional 5,000 boxes of food today at Lucas Oil Stadium to help Hoosier families in need.

The stadium has been used as a food warehouse and food box packing center as part of the COVID-19 disaster response. In April, 10,000 food boxes were packed there and distributed to food pantries across the state.

A news release Monday said Two Men and Truck will distribute boxes to food pantries Wednesday. The company's moving trucks have taken food boxes statewide, including to Fort Wayne, Warsaw and Huntington.

This week, new shipments of food boxes are slated to revisit hard-hit communities including Fort Wayne.

Test site in Noble opens Wednesday

The Noble County Health Department on Monday announced the opening of an Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 testing site beginning Wednesday by appointment only.

The site will be at the Community Learning Center, formerly Kendallville Middle School, 401 E. Diamond St., in Kendallville. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals seeking testing will enter the parking area from the Sheridan Street entrance on the northeast side of the campus.

Testing is for individuals who are symptomatic for COVID-19 but will also be provided for close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients when it is imperative that the contact continues to work and/or have close contact with at-risk populations.

To make an appointment, call 888-634-1116 or register online at https://Ihicare/covidtesting.

History Center touts online site

History Center public programming is not scheduled to resume until June 15, but online programming continues and may be experienced through the museum's virtual exhibits, digital collection or Socially History on Facebook and Instagram.

Staff members are in the museum and are available via email or telephone during regular museum hours. Beginning Saturday, the History Center, 302 E. Berry St., will be open to provide restrooms during Barr Street Farmers Market hours.

For more information, call 260-426-2882 or go to the website at www.fwhistorycenter.com.

2 area schools set July graduations

In a video message to Homestead High School students, Principal Park Ginder on Monday announced graduation has been rescheduled to July.

Instead of holding commencement at Memorial Coliseum, the Southwest Allen County school will celebrate graduation on its football field on the evenings of July 8 and 9. Students will be assigned a date and will receive no more than four tickets for guests, which will be limited to parents and stepparents, Ginder said.

Warsaw Community Schools also announced similar plans Monday. It will hold an in-person graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. July 17 on the football field while observing social distancing guidelines. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be delayed until 7:30 p.m. July 18 or July 19.

East Allen County Schools also is planning to hold graduation ceremonies in July. Details will be released later, according to its website.

State extending tax filing, paying

The Indiana Department of Revenue on Monday announced additional extensions for filing and paying certain individual and corporate tax returns to provide further relief during the COVID-19 health crisis. The extensions are in addition to the ones previously announced in March. They include:

• Individual estimated payments originally due on June 15, are now due on or before July 15.

• The deadline for filing a claim for refund of income tax set to expire between April 1 and July 14, 2020, is now extended to July 15 (including refunds of withholding or estimated tax paid in 2016).

• Corporate estimated payments due on April 20, May 20 or June 22 are now due on or before July 15.

All changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at dor.in.gov/7078.htm.

Kendallville library adds copy, print

Kendallville Public Library, which has added doorstep delivery and curbside pickup services while the library remains closed, said Monday it is adding document services beginning today.

Residents can call to book an appointment for faxing, copying or wireless printing.

The phone lines will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this week and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. In Kendallville, call 260-343-2010. In Rome City, call 260-854-2775.

Nonprofit gives tablets to local VA

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System announced Monday that FW22, a nonprofit organization that supports and assists veterans, has donated three tablet computers to the system's Fort Wayne campus.

VA Northern Indiana said veterans in the campus inpatient unit can use the tablets to communicate with their families.

New Haven closes Jury Pool for year

New Haven's Jury Pool, at 1702 Glencoe Blvd., will be closed for the 2020 season, the city's Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday.

The New Haven and Adams Township Park Board is concerned about following state restrictions on operations, attendance and strict social distancing, a news release said.

“Our priority is the safety of our staff, residents and visitors to the pool,” Mike Clendenen, park superintendent, said in a statement. “It is unfortunate, but we have to do this and can't wait until the last minute to make this decision.”

The parks department will contact anyone who has bought a pool pass for 2020 and will refund payments made for rentals or swim lessons. Gift certificates bought at fundraisers will be honored during the 2021 season.