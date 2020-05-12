License an issue in race for surveyor

Incumbent Allen County Surveyor Jeff Sorg faces a challenger in the June 2 Republican primary.

David P. Devine is running on his credentials to lead an office responsible for 2,500 miles of regulated drains and ensuring development is done properly.

Sorg has held the office since defeating incumbent Allan Frisinger in 2016.

Sorg then had support – including financial – from many in the development and construction fields who complained the surveyor's office took too long to review and approve projects.

He was elected despite not having a professional surveyor's license. Sorg, who has worked in surveying for highways and the county office for many years, says a license isn't needed for a mostly managerial position. Devine says he intends to make Sorg's lack of a license a campaign issue.

“I have both – a professional engineer's license and a surveyor's license – and the person in the office doesn't,” Devine said. “That didn't seem to matter to voters, but I think it does.”

Devine, 52, said he will stress maintenance of section corners, surveyor's marks mostly established in the 19th century.

Devine acknowledges it's a somewhat arcane issue. But it makes a difference when property is surveyed for sale or easements or other development purposes such as delineating wetlands, he said.

It also can become an issue for residents, as inconsistent or improper boundaries or missing markers can affect property tax calculations, Devine said.

“My primary goal is to manage an effective section corners program,” he said. If not done, “it increases costs for people who get survey work done in terms of the amount of work and time,” Devine said. “It's a duty of the position.”

Devine of Fort Wayne, was a project manager in a section corner perpetuation program in Tippecanoe County, according to his resume. He holds a doctorate and master's degree civil engineering from Purdue University and a bachelor's degree in the field from the University of Notre Dame.

Besides working for engineering firms, Devine was director of undergraduate studies at the University of Notre Dame from 2007 to 2009, assistant professor at the former IPFW from 2001 to 2007 and lecturer at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

He also has held visiting and adjunct instructor positions with Purdue, the University of Saint Francis, Cleveland State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Trine University.

Sorg, 65, of Fort Wayne, first served as surveyor in 1993 after having been promoted from chief deputy surveyor when Louis K. Machlan died, but he was removed when felony convictions from his youth came to light. Sorg ran for surveyor in 2016 and defeated Frisinger.

Sorg said he will emphasize maintaining and rebuilding rural regulated drains and ditches so they perform properly and do not lead to flooding of farm fields and residential properties.

Calling himself “pro-business,” Sorg said he enjoys working with the development community.

“It's challenging, but it's also rewarding to get things done and get them done the right way. Sometimes (developers) try to push the envelope a little,” Sorg said.

He regularly speaks up to remind developers of their obligations during meetings of the Allen County Plan Commission, on which he serves because of his position.

Sorg called his biggest accomplishment while serving as Allen County surveyor clearing a backlog of work and implementing a turnaround of applications within two weeks, fulfilling a 2016 campaign promise.

He has been criticized by the nonprofit conservation group Save Maumee for the office's practice of clearing brush on both sides of waterways. Clearing on only one side is allowed under Indiana law, said the group's founder and president, Abigail Frost-King.

“I think the public would like to know that these trees are necessary to the riparian (stream-based) environment and have a whole range of benefits,” she said, adding Sorg has not been active in regional waterways protection groups.

Sorg counters clearing is sometimes necessary for access and maintenance. “We try to save what we can,” he said.

One of Sorg's first moves after taking office in 2017 was to seek a salary increase from the Allen County Council from $47,555 to $71,333, the same salary as his predecessor, a licensed surveyor. The council settled on $57,500, acknowledging an increased workload.

The current year's salary for a surveyor set by state statute is $62,527. A licensed surveyor would receive $93,791, according to the Allen County auditor's office. Next year's salaries have not been set.

Devine said he is using less than $2,000 of his own money to finance his campaign.

Sorg said he has $40,000 available from his last run but probably won't spend much until the general election in November.

rsalter@jg.net