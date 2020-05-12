SEED donates building to Positive Resource

After 15 years of renting, the Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection now owns its Oxford Street building, thanks to a donation from the Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District.

The Positive Resource Connection is also in the midst of a large remodeling project, thanks to a $150,000 grant from the Indiana State Department of Health; a $20,000 donation from SEED Fort Wayne; other, smaller grants; and $20,000 from its own budget.

The Positive Resource Connection provides education, prevention, testing and referral services for people living with HIV or AIDS and their families, the general public and people who are at risk of contracting HIV.

The organization serves clients in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

“We are thrilled to welcome friends and clients into our updated offices,” said Jeff Markley, the nonprofit's executive director. “The renovations allow us to better, and more privately, serve our clients. And the donation of the building provides us with long-term stability. We are thankful to the city of Fort Wayne and the SEED organization for the generous donation.”

Specifically, renovations at the 525 Oxford St. location include new office space and upgrades to existing offices, a new Oxford Street entrance, a larger food pantry for clients, a new mental health counseling room, an improved handicapped accessible restroom, a new HIV testing room and a new conference room that will double as a community room.

The board of SEED Fort Wayne, a local nonprofit redevelopment organization, donated the building, valued at more than $100,000, and associated real estate property in a unanimous vote.

The Positive Resource Connection previously leased the space from SEED Fort Wayne.

“The gift of this building is far and away a modest recognition in relation to the overall impact the Positive Resource Connection has made in our community,” said Pat Turner, SEED Fort Wayne board president. “Because the Positive Resource Connection has been successful, education, prevention and testing are available to everyone who needs it in northeast Indiana, making them essential to our overall community health.”

