Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Free testing shifts to south side

Free COVID-19 testing will return to Fort Wayne on Thursday and Friday at the Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing.

The drive-thru testing, a partnership between Kroger Health and the Allen County Department of Health, will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days.

To participate, people with and without symptoms must register at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

Eligibility will be established by the system's virtual screening tool, in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as recommendations from state and local specialists.

Those eligible can select an appointment time. Registrants will then receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. Patients should bring photo ID and leave their car windows rolled up until a health care practitioner approaches the car.

The testing program is a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Results are expected within about 72 hours of testing.

Parkview ends Make-a-Mask

After receiving more than 40,000 cloth face mask donations, Parkview Health announced Tuesday it is concluding its mask-making program and encouraging community members to donate to other organizations in need.

In late March, Parkview organized its Make-a-Mask program to help conserve its supply of personal protective equipment through the COVID-19 pandemic. In three days, 750 mask-making kits, which included directions and supplies, were distributed, and the volunteer sewers returned 40,450 completed masks, Parkview said.

“We are truly overwhelmed by the community's response to this program, and we can't thank everyone enough for donating their time and talent to sew masks,” said Donna Van Vlerah, senior vice president, support division.

Following federal guidance, Parkview Health adopted a universal masking policy, which means all patients and co-workers must wear a face mask in patient care facilities. Patients are encouraged to bring and wear their own masks, but those who don't have a mask will be given one upon arrival.

For masking-wearing guidance, go to www.parkview.com/masksafety.

Villages of Hanna 1st in food drive

Fort Wayne United 10 Point Coalition, J29 Hope and area churches distributed food Tuesday at Villages of Hanna on Eden Street as part of the first phase of the Community Food Drive. Phase 2 will follow in late June.

Tuesday's distribution went to pre-screened residents. Volunteers packed more than 5,000 boxes with essential nonperishable food items.

Completed boxes can be dropped off at The Chapel (Door 11) at 2505 W. Hamilton Road or New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays through May 22.

Indiana Tech to honor grads

Indiana Tech announced Tuesday it will livestream a celebration of graduates at 11 a.m. Saturday on its main Facebook page, @indianatech, and YouTube channel, IndianaTechFW.

“UNITY 2020: Celebrating Indiana Tech Graduates” will feature remarks by university President Karl Einolf and commencement speaker Maurice Stinnett, who will also speak at the rescheduled graduation ceremony that will take place Oct. 3.

The livestream event also will include video messages to students from faculty and staffers, celebratory messages from graduates, and an opportunity for viewers to share messages of congratulations, the university said.

Go to www.indianatech.edu/commencement for details about the Oct. 3 graduation ceremony.

Residents warned about pet scams

The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana warned Tuesday of scammers who are fraudulently selling pets.

Some families obeying stay-at-home orders have turned to the internet to look for pets, thinking they would have plenty of time to help the animals adjust to their new surroundings. But many have come across scammers who advertise on websites for animals that don't exist and are never shipped.

The coronavirus pandemic has given scammers reasons to ask for money or explain why buyers can't see the pets in person before would-be pet owners figure out they have been conned, the bureau said.

Nonprofit gives to food bank

100+ Women Who Care Fort Wayne, a nonprofit advocacy with 198 members, donated more than $28,000 to Community Harvest Food Bank last week, the agency announced Tuesday.

Parkview Hospital, the agency's sponsor and community partner, supported the donation with an additional $10,000 contribution, the agency said.

With a mission of supporting and bringing awareness to Allen County nonprofits and a mantra of “We are stronger together,” 100+ Women Who Care Fort Wayne has donated more than $677,950 to local nonprofits since its inception in 2013, the agency said Tuesday.

Ruby Tuesday expands efforts

Ruby Tuesday announced Tuesday it has expanded community relief efforts to include matched boxed meals for front-line workers, support for emergency meal programs and to provide meals for furloughed Ruby Tuesday employees.

Ruby Tuesday is encouraging guests to donate boxed meals to local first responders and health care providers for $7.99 each. Ruby Tuesday will match each donation with an additional boxed meal to be delivered to community heroes throughout their local communities. Each boxed meal includes a sandwich, a side and cookie.

Guests can also donate emergency relief meals provided by Ruby Tuesday to support local school meal programs, medical worker relief and area efforts to fight hunger by charitable organizations that continue to serve their neighbors.

Guests can go to www.rubytuesday.com, identify their preferred location, select “order and pick up,” and choose how they would like to donate online.

Power company names grantees

Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op announced Tuesday it donated a total of $12,639 in the first quarter of 2020 to local organizations through its Operation Round Up program.

Participating members “round up” their monthly electric bills to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund community charities and groups.

The most recent donation recipients included:

• Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, $500 toward its Niswonger Speaker Series

• Power2Change, Latty, $1,000 for program supplies and books for those struggling with addiction, working alongside Paulding's Drug Court

• Paulding County EMA, $600 for mass casualty trailer awning and LED night lights

• Synergy Learning Center, Van Wert, $1,000 for food, clothing and reward program supplies for students

• Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, Paulding, $1,250 for student speaker series on leadership

• Middle Point Fireman's Association, $1,600 for high-visibility neon jackets

• United Way of Paulding County, $1,000 for school supply drive, including headsets and backpacks

• Paulding Schools FFA, $1,000 for hygiene supply closet for students.