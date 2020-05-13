Council backs fire merit panel meetings

Discussions regarding changes to Fort Wayne's Fire Merit Commission will resume with a new 60-day deadline, following a unanimous vote by the Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday.

The nonbinding resolution was sponsored by Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, and involves a committee tasked with recommending changes to the Fire Merit Commission.

The committee is composed of City Council members, representatives of the fire department administration and the local fire union. It was originally assembled to settle a dispute between the union and the fire department administration over the fire chief's authority to skip over firefighters he deems unfit for a promotion, despite their test scores.

According to the resolution, the group “shall resume meeting as soon as deemed safe to continue to determine the appropriate roles for each group in promotion and disciplinary matters as it relates to the Fire Merit Commission.”

The resolution also asks the committee to develop recommendations for regulations on conflicts of interest among merit commission members.

The union has said the merit commission should have the final say in the promotions process, while allowing the fire chief to make a recommendation.

The committee was formed in January after the City Council upheld Mayor Tom Henry's veto of a bill sponsored by then-Councilman Michael Barranda. That bill would have given the merit commission final authority over promotions. A 90-day deadline was established, but those plans were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issues surrounding conflicts of interest stem from a pair of merit commission meetings in March and April.

In March, Pvt. Marcus Ridley was placed on unpaid status after being charged with drunken driving. A month later, the merit commission reinstated his pay in a 3-2 vote.

The controversy stems from merit Commissioner Tony Ridley's decision not to recuse himself from the vote, even though he is related to Marcus Ridley.

Tony Ridley was joined by merit Commissioners Dennis Maxwell, a former firefighter, and local union official Lloyd Osborne in support of restoring Marcus Ridley's.

In an interview with The Journal Gazette in April, Lahey said the decision was unprecedented.

Lahey added he wanted to follow the usual protocol in which a firefighter charged with a criminal misdemeanor is placed on unpaid status until the charge is adjudicated and the firefighter's driver's license is reinstated. Marcus Ridley was charged March 16.

“This is simply asking the group that is already meeting on this topic to include this in the scope of their work and make a report to us in 60 days,” Ensley said.

The decisions made in March and April were legal, he said, because there are currently no regulations that require commission members recuse themselves over conflicts of interest.

However, Ensley also said the “appearance of a conflict of interest, certainly in the realm of public opinion, seems to undermine the legitimacy and the integrity of the Fire Merit Commission, whose ultimate job is to protect our firefighters.”

Retired Allen County Superior Judge Stanley Levine, who is also a merit commission member, said Ensley's request is appropriate.

“Clearly, when one of the members of the merit commission is voting on something involving their cousin it is an appearance of a conflict of interest,” Levine said.

“Because we don't have the rules to prevent this, Councilman Ensley's nonbinding resolution is proper and fair.”

Fire Chief Eric Lahey and union President Jeremy Bush told the council they are fine with Ensley's resolution. Lahey, however, said the group might need more than 60 days, given continuing restrictions on meeting sizes.

That was rebuffed by Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, who said there should be no reason the committee can't meet by phone until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

In remarks following the vote, Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, voiced frustration. He described the situation as the union and the fire administration asking “council to fix their turf war.”

“I am just embarrassed that in a pandemic, with these restrictions on what council's agenda should be, that this is what boils to the top,” Jehl said. “They need to get this hot mess figured out.”

