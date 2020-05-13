Despite waiver, most county property taxes paid

Allen County property owners by and large met Monday's deadline for paying their property taxes, despite financial hardships created by the COVID-19 epidemic and a gubernatorial suspension of late penalties.

Allen County Treasurer William Royce on Tuesday said tax receipts are off about 18% from the same time last year.

“It's a little bit higher, but it's not anything substantial,” he said of the amount of uncollected money. “Roughly 10%” of taxpayers don't pay their bills by the deadline under ordinary circumstances, he said.

Royce said he could not say at this point how many taxpayers had not paid on time. The treasurer's office receives large checks for property tax payments from mortgage companies and banks that escrow taxes, and the institutions do not always individually identify the number of people, Royce explained.

Gov. Eric Holcomb in March issued a 60-day statewide waiver on penalties for property tax bills paid late. Taxpayers can delay payment of their property taxes up to July 10 without paying a penalty under the order.

Ordinarily, taxes paid within 30 days of the deadline would incur a 5% penalty if there are no other delinquent taxes. After that, a 10% penalty applies.

The 60-day waiver does not apply to financial institutions that pay escrowed taxes after the deadline, Royce said.

The county so far this year has collected $133 million in taxes compared with $157 million in 2019, a difference of $24 million, Royce said.

He attributed the size of the drop to the large percentage of taxes paid not by individuals but by mortgage companies and banks.

“They've been collecting them all year, so they should have the money,” he said.

Also, the amount of taxes paid might be higher than expected because of an increase in property values on which the tax is based, he said.

He said he did not yet know how much should come in based on the May 11 deadline.

County Auditor Nick Jordan said if all taxes due from two billings this year are equally divided, the May 11 billing would amount to about $190 million.

However, some taxpayers pay the whole year's taxes with the first billing and some always pay late, he said.

“I'm not too worried about the (missing) amount,” Jordan said. Several large corporate taxpayers' payments have yet to be received, and they may still be in transit because of the timing of this year's deadline immediately after a weekend, he said.

“I am definitely keeping a keen eye on this (corporate payments) in the next week,” Jordan said.

Royce said if taxpayers need more information about the waiver of penalties, a duplicate bill or if their mortgage-holder has paid taxes on time, they can call the treasurer's office at 449-7693. The office's website is allencounty.us/treasurers-office. The office also can be reached at Treasurer@co.allen.in.us.

Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Rousseau Centre, which houses the treasurer's office, remains closed to the public.

