Large surge in Hoosiers voting by mail

INDIANAPOLIS – More than 275,000 Hoosiers have requested absentee ballots for the June 2 primary election, state officials said Tuesday.

The Indiana Election Commission met to extend several orders involving the delayed primary. But the absentee ballot numbers were the highlight.

Angie Nussmeyer, the Democratic co-director of the Indiana Election Division, said the amount is sizable and not typical from most election cycles.

That's because some counties have automatically sent out absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in an attempt to lessen in-person voting on Election Day. It has been hard for counties to find poll workers given the ongoing coronavirus.

Nussmeyer said the amount will mean “a fairly large shift in how counties do their work on election night” and warned results likely won't be available until the next day.

In comparison, 53,818 Hoosiers voted by mail in the 2016 primary.

So far in Allen County, 28,586 residents are voting by mail compared to 3,154 in 2016, a report run by the Indiana secretary of state said.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 21 though Democrats tried unsuccessfully Monday to change that.

Democratic commission member Suzannah Wilson Overholt wanted to move the deadline to six days before the election – May 27. She said that would give Hoosiers extra time to request the ballot during this public health emergency. Ballots must be returned by noon on Election Day. That was the deadline in past years, but legislators moved it up during session. This is the first election to have the new deadline.

Republican Commission Member Zach Klutz said he hasn't heard about any difficultly from election administrators and “I would want to know there is a problem before we try to fix something.”

The proposal died 2-2 with Democrats voting in support and Republicans against.

