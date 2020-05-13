New Haven has COVID-19 testing site

New Haven has a new free testing site for COVID-19, the city's first, at the New Haven-Adams Township Fire Station, 910 Hartzell Road.

The drive-through site is sponsored by the Indiana State Department of Health's partnership with Optum Inc. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday.

However, depending on demand, the site may be open next week, said Ann Parker, event administrator.

To qualify for testing, a person must have symptoms of COVID-19 or be a close contact of a confirmed patient who has close contact with an at-risk population or be a member of a high risk group.

Those considered at high risk include those over 65; those who have diabetes, high blood pressure or another underlying condition; those who are obese and those who are members of a minority group considered at higher risk.

The site is for Indiana residents only, Parker said. Testing is free, but those being tested should bring their insurance information if they have insurance, and a state-issued ID.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said traffic was moving briskly this morning.

"It's a very efficient process," he said after visiting the site. "We're very pleased that the city of New Haven and the fire department are able to lend a hand during this pandemic."

