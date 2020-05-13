Tally grows as testing sites open

Casualties from COVID-19 continued to mount Tuesday, as state and local officials announced new deaths attributed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 33 new deaths, while Allen County public health officials added another death to the grim tally of residents killed during the pandemic. Sixty-one local patients have died from COVID-19, according to the Allen County Department of Health.

The statewide death toll stands at 1,444 patients. Confirmed cases number 25,127.

“Another 134 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record,” the state health department said in a news release. “Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.”

The statistics came as businesses such as restaurants and hair salons in Indiana began welcoming customers this week as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan to gradually reopen portions of the economy.

Cases of COVID-19 also rose in Allen County and across the state as new testing sites open in many areas.

The local health department said 46 more residents tested positive, bringing the total to 870 cases.

Agency spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said the recent jump in positive cases likely can be attributed to increased access to testing, including a drive-thru site opened recently at Bishop Dwenger High School.

That site – a partnership between the health department and grocer Kroger – shifts Thursday to the Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing. Patients can register at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting and use a screening tool to determine whether they're eligible for self-administered tests Thursday and Friday.

The state announced nearly two dozen testing sites, including in Allen, Noble and LaGrange counties. Locations and registration information will be added to the state's website, coronavirus.in.gov.

So far, nearly 147,000 tests have been reported to the state health department.

The continued rise in cases and deaths apparently has not overwhelmed hospitals.

“Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady,” the news release issued by the state says. “Nearly 45% of ICU beds and more than 81% of ventilators were available, as of Tuesday.”

There are 867 COVID-19 cases in Allen County, according to the state, making it among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Because of differences in reporting and delays in receiving test results, state and local data rarely match.

About 19% of Allen County residents with COVID-19 are between the ages of 40 and 49, state data show. Just 2% of the deaths have come within that age range, however.

Most of the county's deaths – 61% – were for patients older than 80.

Noble County's 136 cases mark the second-highest total among counties in northeast Indiana. There have been 16 deaths there.

Adams County, with eight cases, has the fewest in the region.

DeKalb County reported its 24th case Tuesday, and there has been one death associated with COVID-19.

mleblanc@jg.net