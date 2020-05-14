186,000 in state infected: Study

INDIANAPOLIS – A statewide study on the prevalence of COVID-19 found that 186,000 Hoosiers were actively or previously infected as of May 1 – compared with the 17,000 known positive cases at that time.

The data suggests that only about 1 of every 11 true infections were identified by tests focused on symptomatic or high-risk patients.

IUPUI scientists also estimated the infection-fatality rate for the new coronavirus in Indiana to be 0.58%, making it almost six times more deadly than the seasonal flu, which has an infection-fatality rate of 0.1%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We're so grateful for this work. It's an important snapshot in time of what is happening in our state, and future testing phases will bolster our knowledge,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said. “These initial results will help guide us in our efforts to make decisions about how we move forward in Indiana and better position resources.”

The IU Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI tested about 4,600 Hoosiers statewide.

That included 3,600 people who were randomly selected and an additional 900 volunteers recruited through outreach to the black and Hispanic communities to more accurately represent state demographics.

After analyzing test results, researchers determined that during the last week in April, 1.7% of participants tested positive for the virus and an additional 1.1% tested positive for antibodies – bringing the estimated population prevalence of the virus in the state to 2.8%.

Nir Menachemi, lead scientist on the study, said having a reliable estimate of the number of people infected also enables scientists to calculate much sought-after, but otherwise unknown, rates such as the infection-fatality rate. That represents the proportion of all those infected who have died, as opposed to the case-fatality rate, which focused mostly on symptomatic and high-risk cases.

Menachemi said the research team also found that almost 45% of people who tested positive for active viral infection reported no symptoms.

That is why Box and the doctors involved in the study encouraged all Hoosiers to act as if they have the infection and to avoid large gatherings, wear masks, wash your hands regularly and more.

The study found some differences across the state's 10 public health districts. District 9 on the southeast side of the state, which experienced an early facility-based outbreak, had the highest prevalence of the virus in the general population at 4.9%.

The Indianapolis region had a 4.2% prevalence and northwest Indiana 3.2%. Northeast Indiana was 1.9%.

