Tox-Away returns with restrictions

Fort Wayne's Solid Waste Department and the Allen County Department of Environmental Management are bringing back Tox-Away Saturday. Officials said Wednesday they'll make it safe and more accessible to dispose of the hazardous chemicals.

The first of six weekend collections will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Allen County household hazardous waste facility, 2260 Carroll Road. This is a drive-thru event only.

Residents will need to bring cash to cover the disposal costs. Credit cards will not be accepted.

Greater Fort Wayne finalist for honor

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. has been named a finalist for a national 2020 Chamber of the Year award, presented by the Alexandria, Virginia-based Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

The Chamber of the Year awards recognize the leadership role chambers have in their communities. Those honored have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities.

