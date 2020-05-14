Road restrictions for May 14

WARD ROAD

Closed between Schaffer and Bull Rapids roads 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today.

GREENWELL ROAD

Closed between Wappes and Fogel roads 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday.

SUPERIOR STREET

Closed between Clinton and Barr streets through mid-summer.

STATE BOULEVARD

Closed between Clinton and Wells streets through June 13.

O'DAY ROAD

Closed between Washington Center and Cook roads through May 22.

BRUICK/RYAN ROAD

Closed between U.S. 24 and Edgerton Road through September.