    Thursday, May 14, 2020 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for May 14

    WARD ROAD

    Closed between Schaffer and Bull Rapids roads 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today.

    GREENWELL ROAD

    Closed between Wappes and Fogel roads 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday.

    SUPERIOR STREET

    Closed between Clinton and Barr streets through mid-summer.

     

    STATE BOULEVARD

    Closed between Clinton and Wells streets through June 13. 

    O'DAY ROAD

    Closed between Washington Center and Cook roads through May 22.

    BRUICK/RYAN ROAD

    Closed between U.S. 24 and Edgerton Road through September.

