Thursday, May 14, 2020 1:00 am
Road restrictions for May 14
WARD ROAD
Closed between Schaffer and Bull Rapids roads 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today.
GREENWELL ROAD
Closed between Wappes and Fogel roads 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday.
SUPERIOR STREET
Closed between Clinton and Barr streets through mid-summer.
STATE BOULEVARD
Closed between Clinton and Wells streets through June 13.
O'DAY ROAD
Closed between Washington Center and Cook roads through May 22.
BRUICK/RYAN ROAD
Closed between U.S. 24 and Edgerton Road through September.
