Council delays hazard pay vote

Fears about the city's finances amid the COVID-19 pandemic were a factor Tuesday when the Fort Wayne City Council delayed a vote on a hazard pay policy for some essential employees.

The resolution to do that – sponsored by Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large – is similar to one approved by the Allen County commissioners in April. If approved, it would give some city workers an additional $2.50 per hour for the duration of the pandemic.

The Allen County Council will consider whether to fund the county policy during its May 21 meeting.

Under Chambers' proposal, hazard pay would be retroactive to March 18 and apply to employees who, because of the nature of their jobs, aren't able to adhere to workplace safety recommendations from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The council will vote on Chambers' proposal during its May 26 meeting.

Several council members expressed concerns, however, about whether the city could afford supplemental pay.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he finds it inappropriate to provide government workers supplemental pay when many private-sector employees have experienced decreased wages or layoffs.

“They were denied their right to work and provide for their family,” he said. “Now to ask those taxpayers to give supplemental pay to folks that were lucky enough to keep their job – because the politicians deemed their jobs as essential or important enough – doesn't sit well at this time.”

Although he said he understands where Chambers is coming from, Ensley called the proposal “misguided given the events of the past two months.”

The city's existing pandemic pay and public health leave policy is “extremely generous,” Ensley added.

Ensley also said any hazard pay policy should include public safety employees. Chambers replied that her proposal was intended for city workers who are not represented by a union or collective bargaining process.

“I have a difficult time asking the administration to look at giving hazard pay to (Mayor) Tom Henry's secretary, perhaps, but not look at giving our police officers and our firefighters who have been working diligently through all of this,” Ensley said.

Ensley noted that while there may be other city employees who deserve supplemental pay, police officers and firefighters “would be first in line, in my opinion.”

Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, said he understands many city employees and City Utilities crews have continued to work under conditions not conducive to social distancing.

However, Didier said he is worried about the city's possible impending financial constraints.

“It is stressful and you have to be cautious about everything that you're doing and I understand that,” Didier said. “But to give out hazard pay when we're looking at a situation, I don't know if we really understand the aspects of the crisis that might happen with our revenue stream come this next year.”

City officials need time to consider the effects of such a policy, City Controller Garry Morr told the council. At first glance, he said, the proposal could apply to as many as 700 of the city's 1,900 employees.

When the proposal returns in two weeks, it could be changed into a nonbinding resolution with an additional provision making hazard pay contingent on reimbursement from the state or federal government.

Changing the proposal to a nonbinding resolution was proposed by Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large.

“It would seem logical that if we were to pass this non-binding resolution and keep track of the hours at the $2.50 per hour ... if the federal government provides reimbursement, then the hazard pay would be in effect,” Hines said. “Otherwise, maybe it wouldn't.”

dgong@jg.net