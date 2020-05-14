Doctors urge children get immunized

As parents ease back in to work norms, shopping and dining out, physicians who specialize in pediatrics also want them to resume child health checks and immunizations.

Childhood vaccinations plummeted in mid-March after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a global pandemic. The decline leaves many children vulnerable to preventable diseases, a new report says.

From mid-March to mid-April, doctors in a Vaccines for Children program ordered about 2.5 million fewer doses of all routine non-influenza vaccines and 250,000 fewer doses of measles-containing vaccines compared to the same period in 2019. Data showing a decline was in the May 8 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which the American Academy of Pediatrics referenced in a news article late last week.

The vaccines program provides federally purchased vaccines to about 50% of U.S. children up to 18 years old.

City Dr. Tony GiaQuinta said many pediatricians postponed non-urgent visits in March and April but offered virtual telemedicine for patients.

“There was a time when our practice was so low on our personal protective equipment because all of that equipment needed to go to the front line in this national emergency,” GiaQuinta said in a telephone interview this week. “Now we are able to protect ourselves with adequate personal protective equipment ... and children getting into our clinics can be seen very safely.”

The pandemic is a reminder of the importance of vaccination, the CDC said in its report. The decline in ordered vaccines “might indicate that U.S. children and their communities face increased risks for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases,” the report said.

The report is “incredibly worrisome,” Dr. Sara “Sally” H. Goza, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a statement.

GiaQuinta, president of the Indiana American Academy of Pediatrics, said now is a good time to get children “caught up on developmental visits and vaccinations.”

“Some states have seen a 30% to 40% decrease in pediatric immunizations. ... When that occurs, you see the re-emergence of vaccine-preventable diseases,” he said, citing meningitis, whooping cough, measles and polio as examples.

Some people may still be nervous about entering health care facilities because of the pandemic, but physicians say adequate precautions to protect health are in place.

“It is safe and it is important to reschedule your visit with your pediatrician,” GiaQuinta said. “We not only want to see (children) but we need to see them to ensure the children in this community are growing healthy and safely.”

