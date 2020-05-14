New Haven opens first COVID-19 testing site

New Haven has a new, free testing site – the city's first – for COVID-19 that opened Wednesday at the New Haven-Adams Township Fire Station, 910 Hartzell Road.

The drive-thru site, which will operate again from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday, is conducted by the Indiana State Department of Health in partnership with Optum Inc.

Depending on demand, the site may be open next week, event administrator Ann Parker said.

To qualify for testing, a person must have symptoms of COVID-19 or be a close contact of a confirmed patient who has close contact with an at-risk population or be a member of a high-risk group.

Those considered high-risk include those older than 65; those who have diabetes, high blood pressure or another underlying condition; those who are obese; and those who are members of a minority group considered high-risk.

The site is for Indiana residents only, Parker said. Testing is free, but patients should bring insurance information if they have it and state-issued identification.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.

An additional 14 Allen County residents tested positive for COVD-19 and two more residents died, as of Wednesday. Allen County now has seen 884 cases and 63 deaths, the local health department reported.

Free testing also is available at the Public Safety Academy/Ivy Tech South Campus, 7602 Patriot Crossing. Testing will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, Friday and May 21, 22, 28 and 29. Those seeking tests can see if they are eligible and make an appointment at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. A photo ID should be presented at the testing site.

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said traffic was moving briskly Wednesday morning at the fire station. He encouraged residents to use the site if eligible.

“It's a very efficient process,” he said after visiting the site. “We're very pleased that the city of New Haven and the fire department are able to lend a hand during this pandemic.”

Testing results typically are available in 72 to 96 hours, state health officials said.

rsalter@jg.net