Coronavirus Roundup

Lutheran reminds urgent care vital

Lutheran Health Network is urging the community to seek emergency care when it is needed without delay.

The hospital system says patients who experience a medical emergency, such as chest pain that may be a heart attack or stroke symptoms, must get care as soon as possible.

They urge residents to call 911 or go to the hospital quickly.

Lutheran is taking extra precautions in response to COVID-19 to keep facilities clean and safe for patients and caregivers.

The latest campaign by the American Heart Association – Be Certain in Uncertain Times – reinforces the need to get prompt treatment.

“Seeking immediate care at the local hospital or with a health care provider if it is needed is so incredibly important,” said Dr. Vishal Bhatia, regional chief medical officer.

“If one is having a medical emergency or is in need of emergent care which can prevent additional harm or relieve pain, there is no reason to delay.”

Trials on hold in state until July 1

Indiana trial courts will not resume jury trials until at least July 1 without prior approval from the state Supreme Court, according to an order issued this week by Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush.

Trial courts have been directed to develop plans to gradually resume normal operations.

In Allen County, officials unveiled a new arrangement Thursday in which courtroom seating will be limited and reconfigured during trials to follow social distancing guidelines.

The main hallways on the Courthouse's third floor have signs reminding people of social distancing requirements. Each of the courtrooms has blue tape to show where people can sit and yellow tape to show where they can't.

Dollar General adds literacy gifts

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of about $143,000 in literacy grants to Indiana nonprofit organizations Thursday.

These grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation's largest one-day grant announcement, which supports summer, family and adult literacy programs, the foundation said.

In total, the foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to nearly 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools to support the education of more than 663,000 people.

Locally, the Literacy Alliance in Fort Wayne received $10,000, and Kosciusko Literacy Services received $17,000.

Noble County gets PPE funds

The Noble County Emergency Management Agency and the Noble County Health Department have received resources to supplement personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer for those who are unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance while pursuing their work, such as in hair or nail salons.

While first responders and health care providers will be given priority, if individuals, businesses or services need assistance in obtaining and maintaining PPE or other supplies to comply with requirements, interim supplies, as well as assistance in finding providers of needed supplies can be provided.

Call Terresa Griffiths at 260-636-2938 at the Noble County Emergency Management Agency.

Kendallville site appointment only

Noble County announced that the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site in Kendallville is open by appointment only for people with symptoms of coronavirus or with at least one risk factor.

To register and make an appointment, go to lhi.care/covidtesting.

If residents have no internet access or intend to register a minor, call 888-634-1116.

Mural festival extends programs

Make It Your Own Mural Fest, organized by the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., is extending the deadline for the artist and mentorship programs.

Artists are encouraged to apply by June 14, and both applications are available at www.neimuralfestival.com.

From Sept. 8 to 18, regional and national artists will create 11 murals – one in each of the 11 counties of northeast Indiana.

The murals will all be unveiled on the same day, with celebrations and events taking place throughout the duration of the festival to recognize the artists and the communities.

Webinar slated for marketers

Anthony Juliano of the Asher Agency will discuss in a free webinar Thursday some of the key takeaways from the coronavirus pandemic for marketers.

Among the topics will be how to respond when a crisis emerges and how marketing may change as a result.

The webinar will begin at noon, and the Zoom room will open at 11:30 a.m. To log on, go to tinyurl.com/AAFwebinar.

For more information, contact Jason Villarreal, AAF president, at 260-444-6860 or jasonvillarreal01@gmail.com.

Van Wert Live June shows nixed

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting Van Wert Live events announced Thursday that June's Feel Good Friday Concerts in Fountain Park have been canceled.

The four concerts, which have been rescheduled for June 2021, were Walden (June 5), Farewell Angelina (June 12), Rumours (June 19), and the Wayfarers (June 26.)

Concerts for July, beginning with Live On the Lawn at the Niswonger on July 4, are still scheduled as planned.

The Van Wert Live team said it will work to ensure a safe live-music experience when the Ohio ban on mass gatherings is lifted.

State to reopen shooting ranges

Starting Monday, most Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife shooting ranges will begin to reopen.

All facilities will be following social distancing and cleaning requirements, the DNR said. Restrictions will reduce the number of recreational shooters on the ranges.

For up-to-date information on DNR's response to COVID-19, including what is open and closed, go to on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.