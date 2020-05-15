County nearing 1,000 virus cases

Almost 1,000 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, local health officials said Thursday as cases statewide surpassed 26,000.

Statewide, 1,508 people have died of COVID-19, an increase of 26 from Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 138 probable deaths have been reported based on diagnosis in patients for whom no positive test is on record, it added.

In Allen County, an additional 32 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the local infected total to 916, the Allen County Department of Health said.

Allen County reported an additional death Thursday, bringing the local death toll to 64.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the state might not always immediately match Allen County's totals, the local health department said.

Also Thursday, DeKalb County reported a case of COVID-19 in a 26-year-old woman, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 25.

The number of total positive cases statewide was 26,053 Thursday. The state agency noted 160,239 tests have been reported, up from 154,083 Wednesday.

Almost 41% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 80% of ventilators were available as of Thursday, the state agency said.

The state health department is holding drive-thru clinics through Sunday in Bluffton. Visit www.coronavirus.in.gov for more information. Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency, such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.

