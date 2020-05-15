July 4 set for public to visit zoo

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo will open to the public July 4, officials announced Thursday.

From June 14 to July 3, the zoo will offer three weeks of members-only access. Zoo members will need a free timed ticket available at kidszoo.org/membersonly. Timed tickets will help the zoo spread out the number of guests, expedite entrance lines and encourage social distancing.

The zoo will operate at half-capacity and extend its season into October. Half of the zoo's yearly attendance is from members, Executive Director Jim Anderson said in a statement.

A delayed opening means the zoo is anticipating $5 million in lost revenue.

“The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo is one of just a few zoos who does not receive tax support for our daily operations and we rely on guests, but especially our Zoo members,” Bonnie Kemp, director of communication, said in a statement.

To support regional zoos, Mike's Carwash raised more than $12,000 during a fundraiser May 8 to 10, the company announced Thursday.

According to a news release, the company discounted its Ultimate wash, then donated a portion of the proceeds to help feed and care for animals in several zoos across a three-state region. Customers were also able to swipe a credit card to make an additional donation.

“We are grateful to our loyal customers for coming out to support their zoos,” Mike's Carwash President Mike Dahm said in a statement. “Because of COVID-19, the zoos are struggling to feed the hundreds of species in their care. We're thrilled that we could offset some of their costs through our fundraising event.”

