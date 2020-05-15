Three Rivers Festival scrapped for 2020

Fort Wayne's Three Rivers Festival, one of the biggest in northeast Indiana, will be on hiatus this year after organizers could not find a way to ensure safety from the coronavirus for volunteers. vendors and participants.

Jack Hammer, festival executive director, made the announcement Thursday while teasing that some virtual modifications of the festival are in the works.

“The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors is still hard at work on alternative and virtual ways to celebrate Fort Wayne, our rivers, and everything that makes our community strong. We will announce these details in the coming weeks,” Hammer said in a news release.

The nine-day festival, scheduled for July 10 to 18, would have opened five days after the July 4 target date for reopening Indiana under Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track plan.

The five-stage plan frees the state from COVID-19 restrictions by July 4, but the plan, described as “a road map,” is subject to change depending on progress in containing the spread of the virus.

Festival organizers decided the risk was too great.

“After working with the Allen County Board of Health and the City of Fort Wayne, we have determined that the challenges of social distancing and other CDC safety guidelines are too much to overcome with the large crowds that are attracted,” Hammer said in the release.

Any change or delay in the governor's plan “would jeopardize not only the 2020 Three Rivers Festival, but the financial hardship would jeopardize future festivals as well,” the news release says.

The festival begins with a downtown parade and ends with a large fireworks show. Shoulder-to-shoulder crowds typically pack Junk Food Alley and concerts.

Attendance can reach hundreds of thousands from around the region, Hammer said Thursday.

Festival organizers did not want the event to become a hot spot for virus to spread, Hammer said. Delaying the festival is not an option, he added.

Within minutes of the announcement, scores of people took to social media to comment. Although several complained, most supported the decision, Hammer said.

“We did the best we could making decisions. ... It's just very hard,” he said, noting this year would have been the festival's 52nd.

Hammer said the festival committee is working on having at least one event per day that would not entail a large crowd. Among ideas are a scavenger hunt for children, a small group of socially distanced food vendors and virtual versions of affiliated groups' events, he said.

Because of bad weather – extreme daytime heat and concert-night rain – the 2019 festival ended about $30,000 in the red, Hammer said. The deficit precludes spending in advance of an event this year that, if the governor's opening plan should change by a week, “would be for naught,” he said.

Dan O'Connell, president and chief executive officer of Visit Fort Wayne, said he was not surprised by the cancellation.

“We're disappointed. It's adding to a long list of featured marquee events that have been canceled because of the pandemic,” he said.

“It's reaching into the summer now, not just the spring,” O'Connell said. “It's hindering our tourism industry tremendously.”

However, O'Connell added the festival committee did the right thing.

“They're looking out for the best interests of the community,” he said.

rsalter@jg.net