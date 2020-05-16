Businesses obtaining PPE to reopen safely

Indiana officials had shipped 10,000 personal protective equipment bundles as of Friday to Hoosier small businesses and nonprofits reopening under new guidelines created to reduce spread of the new coronavirus.

The PPE Marketplace had filled about half of the more than 20,000 requests received from restaurants, retailers, salons and small offices, officials said. They expect to ship 12,000 more packages next week, a 20% increase. The free kits typically include face masks, sanitizer and face shields, but contents may vary based on supplies' availability.

The marketplace is available for Indiana businesses and nonprofits employing up to 150 workers. State officials are asking that the online resource be a last resort for those companies that have tried – and failed – to buy face masks and sanitizer on their own.

This was the first week the Back on Track Indiana program allowed restaurants to serve sit-down customers and hair and nail salons to serve clients. All businesses are being asked to take precautions, including asking staff to wear face masks and keeping customers from gathering in a small waiting area.

Amy Lehman, who owns Studio 116 Hair Design, secured 100 temporary masks online after she waited about a month for a mask-and-gloves delivery that didn't arrive from China.

“I just thought, we can't be too careful,” she said. “What's it going to hurt wearing a mask?”

The nine stylists who rent booth space at Studio 116 are all wearing cloth masks and asking clients to wear them, too. Lehman thinks her supply of masks will last awhile because many customers already have face masks and won't need a disposable one, she said.

Although it's a hassle to work around clients' face masks when coloring, cutting and washing hair, stylist Vikki Harper said the inconvenience is relatively minor compared to safety concerns.

Cristina Ray-Durnell, el Azteca Mexican Restaurant's general manager, applied for PPE through the state's marketplace the same day the program was announced. She received a shipment of 50 face masks, one gallon of sanitizer, 20 bottles of hand sanitizer and 10 face shields this week.

“I figured, why not?” she said about submitting the application. “It's just such a crazy time.”

When restaurants shifted to carryout-only service in March, el Azteca did, too. For only one week.

That's the point when Ray-Durnell realized sales weren't offsetting the expense of buying ingredients and paying staff. She closed the popular local restaurant on March 23 and threw out an estimated $5,000 to $7,000 of unused food.

Ray-Durnell and her 35-person staff are preparing to reopen May 25, two weeks after the state's Back on Track Indiana program allowed restaurants to admit customers up to 50% of dining room capacity. It takes time to arrange deliveries of tomatoes, lettuce and other fresh ingredients, she said.

Also, el Azteca employees are using the extra two weeks to sanitize tables and chairs, wipe down walls, vents and light fixtures. They are deep-cleaning carpets and kitchen appliances. Next week, they will start mixing fresh bowls of salsa and frying up batches of tortilla chips in preparation for reopening.

“My staff is kicking some butt,” Ray-Durnell said during a phone interview.

Ray-Durnell applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan. She'll pay staff more than their than usual wages while the restaurant is closed and they aren't receiving tips.

She hopes employees will mostly buy and wear their own face masks after supplies from the state run out. Her supplier is charging about $2 each for good-quality disposable ones.

The Casa Restaurant Group ordered 250 employee masks from Vera Bradley Inc. for $8 each, said Tom Parisi, Casa's operations director.

“I figured local company – they're a local company, we're a local company,” he said in a phone interview.

Parisi said it's more economical to pay more for washable cotton masks for about 200 workers at Casa's four locations than buy cases of disposable ones. His supplier quoted a price of about $1 each. Because Casa exceeds the 150-employee cutoff, the business doesn't qualify for the state's marketplace program.

Neither does Smokey Bones.

Hal Lawlor, the Florida-based chain's chief operating officer, said the executive team has been anticipating this week's opening as soon as restaurants closed to diners. The company's guidelines for managers include more frequent cleaning with more powerful sanitizer, blocking off at least every other table and requiring staff to wear face masks.

Smokey Bones is investing in washable cloth masks for full-time employees and disposable versions for part-timers. Lawlor expects workers will step up to replace the disposable masks on their own.

“We allow them to bring in cloth masks that show off their personality,” he said during a phone interview.

The barbecue chain has acquired enough PPE to allow its 61 locations to reopen, as states' guidelines allow, Lawlor said.

“So far, we've been able to meet the needs of providing masks,” he said. “We're not a huge company, but we're also not a mom-and-pop independent.”

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Indiana is home to about 104,335 small businesses fewer than 150 employees. Their combined workforce is almost 942,000.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. and the Indiana Small Business Development Center are coordinating the marketplace using supplies donated to the state. The IEDC is also securing PPE for Indiana hospitals, first responders, long-term care facilities and health care providers treating COVID-19 patients.

So far, the Indiana State Department of Health has received more than 8 million pieces of PPE and been promised 4.2 million more by various donors.

The PPE Marketplace evaluates requests and fills them “based on work environment risk profile, stock availability and the number of outstanding requests.”

Although the program offers free masks and other supplies to small businesses only, Casa's Parisi doesn't resent restaurants that take advantage.

“That's wonderful, Let them do it,” he said. “At times like this, they aren't competitors anymore. You wish the best for everyone.”

