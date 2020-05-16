Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

State gets $183 million from CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will award more than $183 million to Indiana for coronavirus testing and virus mitigation efforts, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., announced Friday.

The funds are from the $484 billion coronavirus relief package approved by Congress in late April. The Indiana award is among almost $10.3 billion the CDC is distributing to states and U.S. territories.

The CDC awarded more than $26 million to Indiana through earlier coronavirus relief legislation.

County fairs can be held if safe

Purdue Extension on Friday announced county 4-H fairs can occur in July if guidelines are met.

Local 4-H fair boards, 4-H councils and county extension educators may continue planning for events through June in alignment with Indiana's Back on Track plan and in consultation with local health officials, the news release said.

Jason Henderson, senior associate dean of the College of Agriculture and director of Purdue Extension, said participants will comply with all federal, state and local regulations while also following Purdue's public health and safety policies.

“The Back on Track plan provides guidelines which will be followed to ensure the safety of our 4-H'ers, families and communities,” he said in a statement.

County 4-H fairs may begin July 4 if local health officials confirm the county has reached the final stage in the Back on Track plan. Fairs must adhere to social distancing guidelines, screen employees and volunteers working on behalf of Purdue Extension daily, and follow industry best practices regarding disinfecting high-traffic areas and offering hand sanitizer and cleaning stations to employees and guests.

Interested community members should follow local county extension social media pages to receive the most updated 4-H county fair information.

Purdue Extension prohibited face-to-face meetings and events in response to COVID-19 restrictions through June 30. During this time, extension 4-H educators and 4-H volunteers offered virtual programming for youth and families.

Foellinger shows get pushed back

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department announced it is postponing the opening of the this year's Foellinger Theatre concert season until Aug. 1.

New dates for shows scheduled in June and July are being discussed with bands and promoters, and when those dates are available, they will be published online at FoellingerTheatre.org and on the Foellinger Theatre Facebook page, the parks department said Friday.

The venue has already confirmed that Rumours, the Fleetwood Mac tribute band from Atlanta, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Sept. 18. The concert was originally scheduled for June 20. In addition, Kenny Cetera's Chicago Experience, which was scheduled for July 18, has been moved to 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

Refunds will be available for customers who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates for the shows they had bought tickets. Once a change of date for a concert is announced, ticket holders will be able to request a full refund at the point of purchase.

If tickets were bought at Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, customers can call the business office at 260-427-6000.

Ticketmaster will be able to help refund all tickets bought online. If concerts are canceled, refunds will automatically be issued to the customers' credit cards.

Tickets bought with cash will be refunded via mail with a paper check by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

For information about the Foellinger 2020 season, go to FoellingerTheatre.org.

Big Momma's BBQ giveaway Sunday

Big Momma's Kitchen on Oxford Street on the city's south side is again offering free barbecue and sides from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

This time, there will be 400 free dinners delivered curbside at 1313 Oxford St. as people wait in their vehicles, according to Ty Simmons, executive director of the Human Agricultural Cooperative, an event organizer.

“In addition to the food, we have about 200 masks and 2,000 gloves that we want to make available to individuals who might not have had the opportunity to get these basic safety needs during the pandemic,” Simmons said.

Organizers are looking for 500 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Event donors include Black Women of Excellence, Human Agricultural Cooperative, Big Momma's Kitchen, Utopian Community Grocery, Sweetwater Inc., Faith United Methodist Church, Sistarz Sistarz and several other community members, Simmons said.

“Trying to build connections during the lockdown is difficult, but that is not stopping a group of leaders on the southeast side of Fort Wayne,” said Simmons, who asks that anyone interesting in making tax deductible donations to this effort can do so at email humanagriculturalcoop@gmail.com.

Big Momma's and the rest of the organizers hope to have another free barbecue event on Father's Day, June 21.

AWS gives grants to 11 nonprofits

AWS Foundation announced it awarded 11 northeast Indiana nonprofit disability service providers with emergency operating grants totaling $550,000.

Each of the following nonprofits received $50,000 to help offset increased expenses caused by COVID-19: Arc of LaGrange, Arc of Noble County, Arc of Wabash, Bi-County Services, Cardinal Services, Carey Services, Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, L.I.F.E. Adult Day Academy, Passages, Pathfinder Services and RISE Inc.

“Each of these nonprofits did not have the option to slow or stop their programs and services during the pandemic,” said Patti Hays, AWS Foundation CEO. “They've kept providing high-quality care while ensuring the safety of their clients and staff.”

Bridge club gives $12,394 donation

Gary Chaney, manager of the Fort Wayne Duplicate Bridge Club, announced Friday he delivered $12,394 in checks, donated by 109 club players, to Carmen Cumberland, the Community Harvest Food Bank's executive president.

The challenge began when players were asked to donate what they would have paid (or more) to play since the club has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most donated much more, in amounts ranging from $20 to $1,000.

As Chaney explained, “Our players recognized the desperate needs people face at this time and wanted to help.”

The Bridge Club, 4618 E. State Blvd., normally hosts six duplicate bridge games each week but has recently arranged online games for its players.

More information is at www.fortwaynebridge.org.

Race for Warrior moved to Aug. 1

Organizers announced Friday that the sixth annual Race for the Warrior 5K/10K run/walk has been rescheduled for Aug. 1 because of social gathering restrictions related to the coronavirus.

The event will be at 9 a.m. at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Information is available at RaceForTheWarrior.org.

Proceeds will benefit the Military Support Fund of the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council.