Farmers markets open for business, draw happy crowds

The sun was shining, the air was warm and the first home-gown vegetables of the season were calling.

That's why Dale Smith and her sister Cathy Dunmire found themselves strolling the concourse of downtown Fort Wayne's Parkview Field Saturday morning.

Coronavirus or no coronavirus, the first outdoor session of the Fort Wayne Farmers Market season was something Smith, 56, couldn't turn down.

"I've been waiting and waiting. It's so exciting to get out and see our favorite vendors and just see people," the Fort Wayne resident said, her bag already hosting a bunch of salad-ready baby spinach and radishes.

Both the Fort Wayne Farmers Market and the Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana farmers market along Barr Street opened for business to crowds Saturday.

At Barr Street, Ashley Wagner, market manager, estimated 300 to 500 shoppers by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Leigh Rowan, Parkview market founder, said she'd counted nearly 600 shoppers before the 55-vendor market had completed its first open hour.

Organizers of both said they were taking precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vendors were spaced at least six feet apart at Barr Street and ten feet apart at Parkview. Both markets also were asking shoppers to proceed in one direction only -- although several vendors at Barr Street, when stands were back to back, said that measure was only partly successful.

Vendors at Parkview were required to wear face coverings, but that was optional at Barr Street. Vendors at both markets asked customers not to touch products, handing them over when a purchase decision was made.

Face coverings for shoppers were optional at both places; about half of shoppers were wearing them. Gloves also were optional at both markets, but hand sanitizer was available.

Parkview shoppers were to enter only at the Webster Street entrance and exit only at the main gate at Ewing and Brackenridge streets -- a practice market organizers expected to continue for at least three weeks.

Sampling wasn't allowed.

Heather Brackeen, 48, of Fort Wayne was wearing a mask as she browsed the Barr Street market.

"I'm okay being outside with a mask. I know I feel safe," she said.

She added she has kidney disease but felt confident enough to visit one of her favorite food trucks, JAMM, for a treat, a jammich overstuffed sandwich.

YLNI delayed the Barr Street market's opening by two weeks because of COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers consulted the Allen County Health Department and complied with the Phase 2 restrictions of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track program, Wagner said.

The market was allowed to open with few restrictions "because we're essential," she said.

YLNI organizers took to social media to urge people who weren't feeling well to stay home. Delivery and pick-up options were available for them and others at higher risk of the virus.

Rowan said Fort Wayne Farmers Market vendors typically would have joined the vendors at Barr Street when the weather warmed enough to be outside. The market has an indoor wintertime location at Parkview Field.

But the organization two weeks ago had vendors vote on the issue, and the choice was to stay put because of potential Barr Street crowding, Rowan said.

"There's not a competition," she said. "It's just that we run differently. The whole premise of our organization is to support small businesses and...we felt they should have a say."

The market has 95% food and natural products and 5% arts and crafts all produced within a 100-mile radius.

Meats, eggs, honey, jams and pickles, baked goods and a wide assortment of vegetable, herb and garden plants were all available Saturday, although some farm vendors weren't onsite yet because of growing conditions needed for their products.

A nurse, Sarah Lawrence, 38, of Hicksville, said she was impressed by the Fort Wayne Farmers Market, which she was attending for the first time.

The market vendors were well spaced and taking precautions, including wiping down things people had touched, she said.

"People are wearing masks and being respectful" by stepping back while waiting to be served, Lawrence added.

"This is fantastic," she said. "It's good to get out in the open air."

