Government buildings to reopen

Two of Fort Wayne and Allen County's main government office buildings will reopen to the public Monday.

Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St., and Rousseau Centre, 1 E. Main St., will reopen with safety precautions for employees and the public. Those include installation of hand sanitizer stations, signs marking proper social distancing and Plexiglas shields for employee-customer interactions.

Anyone entering those buildings are asked to use the hand sanitizer, and elevator occupancy will be limited to no more than two people.

“The safety of employees and guests is of the utmost concern and importance,” a news release said.

Walk-in service at City Utilities will stay closed. Customers can use the kiosk outside the building to make payments or call customer service at 260-427-1234 to discuss an account. Payments may also be made online.

Tuesday's Fort Wayne City Council meeting will remain canceled, and the current meeting format of a mostly telephonic meeting will continue for the time being, City Clerk Lana Keesling said. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for May 26.

Keesling said she's not sure what occupancy in the City Council chambers will look like going forward. Under Gov. Eric Holcomb's five-stage reopening plan, gatherings of up to 100 people can take place, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Keesling said she is exploring options for public attendance and working with the Indiana public access counselor's office to determine the best way to comply with the state's Open Door Law, while following the proper protocols.

