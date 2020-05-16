Library launching curbside delivery

The Allen County Public Library announced Friday it will begin offering curbside delivery Monday for materials placed on hold.

A library survey conducted early this month sought feedback from the community on how the library's resources have been used while its spaces are closed, and what the community wants moving forward.

Almost 7,000 people provided responses to the survey, the library said.

“Not surprisingly, what library users are overwhelmingly asking for is access to physical books and other materials,” said Stephanny Smith, director of community engagement.

“As much as they have appreciated our virtual library resources, people want to be able to pick up a physical book again. Now that library staff have been able to return to our buildings, we are thrilled to be able to offer curbside delivery to our community.”

The library listed several things for residents to know about the curbside delivery process:

• Beginning Monday, curbside delivery will be available at most locations. Whether a specific branch will offer curbside delivery will depend on staffing at that location and the physical layout of the entrance and parking lot.

• Hours of service will vary by location.

• Curbside delivery will be a one-way service. Staff will not accept returned materials or fines or fees at curbside.

• To return materials, use the outdoor book returns. To pay fines or fees, call 421-1200 for assistance.

• Once a library user has placed an item on hold, a notification will be sent when it's available.

• On arrival at the ACPL location to pick up materials, signs outside the building will include a phone number to call to alert staff of arrival. Those without a cellphone should call the branch in advance to schedule a pickup time.

• The staff member answering the phone will ask for a name, vehicle information/curbside number (as applicable and appropriate per branch), library card number and phone number.

• Upon arrival in a vehicle, stay inside and open the trunk so staff can deliver materials there. If placing materials in a trunk is not an option, the items will be put in the back seat of the passenger side. All library materials will be in a plastic bag.

• Walk-up or bike-up customers will follow a similar process of calling to notify staff of arrival. Employees will deposit the bagged items outside the designated pickup door for retrieval.

For additional information, go to www.acpl.info/curbside.