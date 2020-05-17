Year's 1st Tox-Away event huge success

“A record-breaking crowd.”

That's what the head of the Allen County Department of Environmental Management called the line of vehicles that snaked along a driveway at 2260 Carroll Road.

The first Tox-Away Saturday of the event's second season got off to a faster start than even department director Tom Fox expected.

From a half-hour before the event's start there was line. By 11:30 a.m., it had swelled to more than 80 vehicles, and reached nearly even with the nearby Huntertown water tower.

“The line has never been this long,” Fox said through a face mask between talking to drivers who rolled down their windows to communicate what items they were seeking to dispose of.

“I think with everything being closed for two months and people being closed in, they were cleaning out their garages and basements.”

The event was organized with coronavirus pandemic precautions at the forefront.

For the protection of residents and workers, the disposal site was drive-thru only. Residents pulled up to a Quonset hut-style shed, and staff members wearing personal protective gloves and masks took the disposables out of vehicles so that no one had to exit their car, truck or van.

Only cash was accepted – no credit cards.

Items being disposed of included “a good mix,” Fox said – “a lot of paint, household cleaners, pesticides, fertilizer.”

People have various reasons for using the site, he added.

They may move into a home and find old unused items or move out and want to get rid of leftovers, Fox said.

They may have bought too much of an item or bought the wrong kind of chemical.

A common reason is that a loved one has passed away and left a toxic legacy.

During last year's collections, residents disposed of more than 24 tons of household hazardous waste and recycled 4,245 gallons of latex paint.

Residents pay a fee based on weight and object type to use the service, which also accepts fluorescent bulbs, propane tanks, auto and other batteries, fire extinguishers, pool chemicals, weed killers, auto chemicals and mercury.

Other dates for Tox-Away Saturdays are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20, Aug. 15, Sept.19, Oct. 10 and Nov. 14.

“I'm just glad people are bringing it in,” Fox said. “That's a lot of stuff kept out of landfills.”

rsalter@jg.net