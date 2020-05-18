Pets of the week

Turtle is an 8-year-old spayed cat. Turtle is super sweet and loves attention. If you want to adopt this sweetheart, go to FWACC.org to read about new adoption protocols.
Allen County SPCA
Daryl is a 4-year-old neutered domestic shorthair mix. He has a friendly and calm personality. Call the SPCA shelter a 744-0454 to meet Daryl.
Allen County SPCA
Starra is a 1-year-old spayed Siberian husky mix. She is a sweet and loving girl who will give it her all to be someone's best friend forever. Call the SPCA shelter at 744-0454 to schedule an appointment to meet Starra.