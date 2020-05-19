Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Aging & In-Home distributing food

Aging & In-Home Services will host a Community Grab 'n Go meal distribution on two Fridays in June at 8101 W. Jefferson Blvd. The distribution is of ages 60 and older.

Each qualified person will receive a prepackaged box of five shelf-stable meals at no charge.

The dates for the Grab 'n Go meals are June 5 and June 19. Food will be handed out between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as supplies last.

Aging & In-Home Services asks interested individuals to have their photo ID and phone numbers accessible at check-in. No alternate pickup people will be allowed.

For those who are homebound, call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 260-469-3036 to set up Meals on Wheels/Home Delivered Meals.

This event is a drive-thru service only, and AIHS asks that all attendees remain in their vehicles during check-in and meal pickup.

AIHS is also asking the community to assist in identifying older adults who are at risk but might not be aware of AIHS' services.

If someone needs help, call 260-745-1200.

Blaze Pizza donating to food bank

The local Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza franchisee on Monday announced it will host a virtual fundraiser to support Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Blaze Pizza will donate 20% of proceeds from all online and app orders placed using coupon code 1200A between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day.

The chain has partnered with hundreds of local groups and organizations since they opened in 2016 for in-restaurant fundraising events. This is the restaurant's first virtual fundraiser.

“We recognize that these are unusual times and the need to help those that are food insecure is greater than ever,” said Rodney Walker, owner/franchisee of Blaze Midwest Inc.

Community Harvest feeds 21,100 people every week. Last year, the nonprofit distributed 13.8 million pounds of food to almost 85,000 unique individuals.

Blaze Pizza of Fort Wayne offers delivery, carryout and curbside for orders placed online. The 20% donation applies to food only – sales tax and delivery fees are not included.