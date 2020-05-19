Homicide declared in stabbing at OmniSource

The death of a Fort Wayne man stabbed to death near OmniSource on East Pontiac Street has been ruled a homicide, the Allen County coroner's office said Monday.

Austin Harrison, 24, was killed by sharp force injury May 14 during an argument with Jamie Marsee, 24, of Fort Wayne, according to the coroner. Harrison's death was ruled a homicide Monday – Allen County's 13th this year. There have been 14 homicides in the county this year.

Marsee was charged last week with aggravated battery by inflicting injury and creating a substantial risk of death, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, witnesses at OmniSource saw Marsee and Harrison arguing in the parking lot just before Harrison was stabbed. That argument, court documents state, stemmed from an earlier confrontation.

Marsee told police she had gone to OmniSource to retrieve a child's car seat from Harrison, with whom she'd argued earlier in the day. Marsee said Harrison threw the car seat. That enraged her, Marsee told detectives, causing her to go to the trunk of her SUV, get a knife commonly used for filleting fish and stab one of Harrison's car tires.

Court documents state that in the scuffle, Harrison had Marsee in a “bear hug.” Once a coworker separated the pair, Harrison began to bleed, then collapsed into a puddle of water.

Marsee reportedly told police that the pair both had their hands on the knife and that Harrison stabbed himself. Marsee said she realized Harrison had a knife in his chest when he fell so she pulled it out to try to help him, documents said.

Witnesses at the scene told police Marsee unsuccessfully tried to lift Harrison off the ground, before she ultimately took the knife and left the area. Police say Marsee, who said she didn't mean to kill Harrison, also asked another witness to get rid of the knife or “clean it or swab it with bleach.”

Marsee's next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

