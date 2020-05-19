Memorial Day festivities canceled

The annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations is canceled, the organization announced Monday.

However, a parade on Parnell Avenue and a ceremony at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will be held July 4 for Independence Day. That parade will begin at 11 a.m. and travel north on Parnell Avenue to the Coliseum.

Those attending the July 4 ceremony will be directed to enter the Coliseum's employee parking lot entrance off Parnell Avenue at the west side of the complex. A ceremony will be held immediately following the parade.

Additionally, the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O'Day Road, has canceled all gatherings at the pavilion and museum on Memorial Day weekend.

“We hope to reopen on June 14 and have a Fourth of July celebration soon after that,” said Greg Bedford, commander of the shrine and museum.

Colombia City's annual Memorial Day Parade, hosted by the Veterans Organizations of Whitley County, is also canceled, Mayor Ryan Daniel said in a Facebook post Sunday night.

“I encourage you to spend time this coming weekend honoring and remembering the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes,” Daniel's Facebook post said.

Several annual festivals and events have been canceled in northeast Indiana to reduce coronavirus spread. Public gatherings that have been scrapped include the Three Rivers Festival, Germanfest, Arabfest, New Haven Canal Days and the Middle Waves Music Festival.

More information about the local Independence Day parade and ceremony can be found at the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations website at accov.weebly.com or by contacting James Olds at jhso3@msn.com.

Information about the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum can be found online at www.honoringforever.org or by calling 260-267-5022.

