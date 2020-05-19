State has 1st case targeting youth

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has its first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children related to COVID-19 – a new complication that has started appearing around the world.

“This is a very serious condition,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Monday.

She said New York has had more than 150 cases, and other parts of the world and several states are also seeing the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently confirmed the link between the rare, potentially deadly syndrome in children and COVID-19.

Box said it impacts those younger than 21 with a fever, lab evidence of inflammation and severe complications in two or more organ systems. The patients are either currently infected with the coronavirus, have antibodies from a prior infection or have been exposed to it within the past four weeks.

Box has required hospitals to report suspected cases, and state and federal guidance has been sent to doctors around the state.

She wouldn't say where the child was from due to privacy concerns but noted that the majority of patients with confirmed cases would be cared for in specialized children's hospitals in Indianapolis.

Box also updated the state's dashboard on COVID-19 – 492 new confirmed cases for a total of 28,255 and 14 new deaths for a total of 1,621.

Another 41 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,023 confirmed cases and 65 deaths Monday

According to demographic data, 91.3% of Indiana's deaths are Hoosiers 60 or older. Deaths in nursing homes have also jumped again – a 22.5% hike in a week. New data posted Monday shows 732 deaths in long-term care facilities – or 45% of the state's death toll.

There are now 3,625 confirmed positive cases in 212 facilities.

