Fort Wayne/Allen County

Veterans shrine to honor airman

A Memorial Day ceremony is planned for 1:30 p.m. at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O'Day Road, for Airman 1st Class William H. Pitsenbarger, recipient of the Medal of Honor.

Pitsenbarger was the subject of “The Last Full Measure,” a film produced by LionsGate.

The movie chronicles Pitsenbarger's bravery in Vietnam on April 11, 1966, while assisting Company C, 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry of the 1st Infantry Division, which was under attack east of Saigon.

Pitsenbarger was an Air Force pararescue and medical specialist and volunteered to descend from a helicopter into the fight to help the wounded. He also fought back and delivered ammunition to the besieged soldiers. Although he was wounded three times, Pitsenbarger refused to ascend to the helicopter and suffered a mortal wound.

Pitsenbarger was awarded the Air Force Cross for his valor. Thirty-five years later, he was awarded the Medal of Honor, becoming the first airman to receive the medal since the Air Force was established as a separate branch of military service in 1947.

Monday's ceremony features the Warrior Breed motorcycle club ride-in, a description of Pitsenbarger's heroics and dedication of a bench.

Memorial Day service scheduled

The annual Memorial Day service will be at 10 a.m. at Schnelker Veterans Memorial Park, 956 Park Ave. in New Haven.

The service will be open to the public but will be following state protocol and social distancing guidelines. The crowd will be limited to 100 people, and all are encouraged to wear a face mask, not congregate in one area and to stand 6 feet apart.

The service will be livestreamed at @NewHavenIN.

Roads closed for flooding

The Allen County Highway Department said Tuesday the following roads were closed due to high water:

• Parrott Road between Hartzell Road and Madge Avenue

• Griffen Road between Auburn and Hollopeter roads

• Clayton Road between Flatrock and Monroeville roads

• Maples Road at Grotrian Road

• Ternet Road between Maples and Tillman roads

• Wilson Road at Hoffman Road

• Paulding Road between Morgan and State Line roads.

Citilink back at full speed Tuesday

Citilink will be will return to full service Tuesday.

Full-service operating hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. with the last lineup at 8:15 p.m., and Saturday from 8:15 a.m. with the last lineup at 5:15 p.m. Citilink will not be open Monday because of Memorial Day.

Citilink will reinstate charging fares Tuesday. Central Station will be open to the public but will limit the number of people inside. Passengers will be able to buy tickets inside Central Station and at the Leesburg office. Citilink recommends using its app, Token Transit, to buy tickets to promote social distancing.

For questions, go to www.FWcitilink.com or call customer service representatives at 260-432-4546.

Canadian given 8 years in sex case

Ala El Bashatly, 41, of Vancouver, British Columbia, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to traveling into the United States for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to documents, in April 2016, Bashatly traveled from Canada to Fort Wayne for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl.

Bashatly picked the girl up from her home and took her to a motel where they engaged in sexual conduct, court records said.

He has been detained since his arrest by the FBI in June 2016, when he returned to Fort Wayne.

Indiana

All teachers receive honor

The Indiana Department of Education recognized all Indiana teachers collectively Tuesday as the 2021 Teacher of the Year.

The department traditionally has recognized a single educator with the award each year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought new complexities and challenges to schools with no advance warning,” state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a statement. “Teachers across our state have displayed a level of flexibility and commitment.”

For more than 60 years, the department of education has conducted the Teacher of the Year program to recognize outstanding classroom teachers in the state.

– Staff, news services