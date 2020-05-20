Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Lincoln donating $1 million more

Lincoln Financial Group announced Tuesday that the Lincoln Financial Foundation will donate an additional $1 million, for a total of $2 million, to more than 60 organizations across its local communities.

Locally, those organizations include Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Hoosiers Feeding The Hungry Inc., Interfaith Hospitality Network Of Greater Fort Wayne, Lifeline Youth & Family Services Inc., Vincent Village Inc., Center For Nonviolence Inc., SCAN Inc. and YWCA of Fort Wayne.

PFW secures funds for student relief

Through the CARES Act, Purdue University Fort Wayne has secured $2.7 million for student relief in the first of what is expected to be two disbursements it will receive this year.

About 6,400 Purdue Fort Wayne students who were enrolled either part- or full-time as of March 13 and through the completion of the spring semester may qualify for the available funds. The Office of Student Affairs is reaching out to these individuals via email and other forms of direct communication.

To be eligible, in addition to facing unforeseen expenses directly related to campus disruptions as a result of COVID-19, students must have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, on file with the Office of Financial Aid, or be eligible to file a FAFSA. For those who have not filed a FAFSA, more detailed eligibility information is outlined at the beginning of the application.

Completed applications will be reviewed as quickly as possible with decisions communicated to the student shortly thereafter. That process has already started, the university said Tuesday.

State announces meal benefits

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Tuesday that families whose children receive free or reduced-cost meals at school will receive Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits beginning this week. These benefits are intended to reimburse the families of about 600,000 Hoosier children for the cost of meals that their children were unable to receive due to COVID-19-related school closures.

Families who do not currently receive SNAP will receive an electronic benefits transfer card in the mail by the end of May, along with instructions on how to activate and use their card. Families do not have to apply for Pandemic EBT, also called P-EBT. The P-EBT card works like a bank debit card and can be used at any U.S. store that accepts SNAP, but cannot be used for cash withdrawals at ATM machines. FSSA worked with the Indiana Department of Education to identify these families based on their child already receiving free and reduced-cost meals at school.

Aging agency to distribute food

Aging & In-Home Services will host a Community Grab 'n Go Meal Distribution biweekly 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday and June 5 and 19 while supplies last in its parking lot at 8101 W. Jefferson Blvd. This event is for individuals 60 years of age and older. Each attendee will receive a prepackaged box of five shelf-stable meals at no charge.

AIHS asks interested individuals to have their photo IDs and telephone numbers accessible upon check-in. No alternate pickup persons will be allowed.

If you or your loved one is homebound, call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 260-469-3036 to set up Meals on Wheels/Home Delivered Meals.

Ivy Tech to reopen campus in August

Ivy Tech Community College, including the Fort Wayne and Warsaw locations, announced it will invite students onto campus for face-to-face courses this fall while continuing to offer virtual and online opportunities.

Adjustments will be made accordingly should new state or federal guidelines be released before the Aug. 24 start date, the college said.

Feds plans aid to farmers, ranchers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to help the nation's farmers and ranchers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Tuesday.

Farmers and ranchers will receive support from two sources: The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act.

A full list of eligible crops and livestock is available at farmers.gov/cfap.

The USDA will also partner its Farmers to Families Food Box program with regional and local distributors whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of hotels, restaurants and other food service entities. The goal is to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat, then deliver boxes to Americans in need.

The USDA will begin accepting applications May 26 from agricultural producers who have suffered losses.