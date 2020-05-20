Deadline nears for mail ballots

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot for the June 2 primary is fast approaching, the Allen County Election Board said Tuesday.

The deadline to request a mailed ballot is 11:59 p.m. Thursday and more than 33,000 Allen County residents have requested mailed absentee ballots. More than 19,000 have been returned to the Election Board so far.

The primary was rescheduled from its original May 5 date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It could take several days to count all of the votes cast in this year's primary, Beth Dlug, Allen County's election director, told The Journal Gazette last month.

That's because of the sheer number of mail-in ballots requested and social distancing practices among poll workers who must tally the votes.

Mailed ballots must be received at the Election Board office by noon June 2 in order to be counted.

In-person voting remains a possibility, although the number of locations has been significantly reduced.

There is only one early voting location in Allen County – Grand Wayne Center – and 25 Election Day polling locations.

Early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 26 through May 29 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30. Early voting will also be available from 8 a.m. to noon June 1.

Voters who still wish to visit a polling place on Election Day should check their voter registration and polling location assignment before going to vote. Voters will also receive a postcard this week detailing their assigned polling location.

There will also be safety measures in place for in-person voters. Poll workers will provide voters with a glove to use as they move through the voting process. Hand sanitizer will also be available.

On Election Day, the Election Board will release partial results from early and Election Day voting only. Counting of mailed ballots will begin June 3 at Memorial Coliseum.

dgong@jg.net