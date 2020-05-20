District 18 getting new blood after retirement

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in more than 30 years, House District 18 will get a new elected representative.

Two Republicans – Russell Reahard and Craig Snow – are battling for the GOP nomination after Rep. David Wolkins, R-Warsaw, decided not to seek re-election. He has served since 1988.

The district covers Wabash County and portions of Kosciusko, Miami, and Grant counties. The base pay for a two-year term is about $27,000, but with per diem that rises to more than $50,000 for a part-time job.

Chad Harris is the Democratic candidate.

Reahard of North Manchester ran against Wolkins two years ago. He is a retired pastor.

He would like to help pass an abortion ban bill that has been stalled in the Indiana House – freely acknowledging it would be a test case to send up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

He said that court has already voted 7-2 that an aborted fetus is worthy of a human burial so it makes sense the court would take the next step and determine a fetus is a human being at the time of conception.

Reahard also would like Indiana to join 15 other states that have allowed citizens to carry firearms without a permit or license. This is often called “constitutional carry.”

Asked about teacher pay he said “I need to study that issue a little bit more.”

Snow, 51, also is pro-life and a Second Amendment supporter. He lives in Warsaw.

He noted that he has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association, Indiana Right to Life, Indiana Farm Bureau, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Manufacturers Association.

“I love digging into issues and serving my community,” Snow said. “I don't let a lot of grass grow under my feet.”

One of his priorities is to focus on economic development and help for small businesses in the state.

His first bill would encourage affordable housing in smaller cities and towns in the state. Snow said employers want to make sure the workforce is there before moving or increasing staff, and affordable housing has been a barrier.

Both Snow and Reahard have opinions on how COVID-19 has been handled.

Snow said he doesn't have any critique of actions taken by Gov. Eric Holcomb early on. But he does think the most important thing to do now is to “get back to work and open things up.”

He said some businesses are having trouble finding staff because the extra $600 a week in federal unemployment funds has proved to be a disincentive to returning to work.

Reahard said the legislature should have been more involved in the process due to the constitutional issues involved with shutting down businesses and limiting freedom to gather.

“I think the governor should have taken more of an advisory role to the public and trusted them to make decisions instead of putting us in a state of emergency and usurping private property rights of businesses,” he said.

nkelly@jg.net