Driver shot in car, dies in hospital

A shooting on Fort Wayne's south side left a man dead Tuesday, city police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was in his car on Avondale Drive when he was shot, Paul Meitz, a public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, told reporters at the scene.

The man drove himself to a nearby gas station at Calhoun Street and Pettit Avenue. That's where police initially responded about 4:15 p.m., Meitz said.

The victim was taken to a hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries, and he was later pronounced dead.

Police have located a person of interest who is a juvenile, Meitz said. The juvenile is currently being interviewed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

asloboda@jg.net