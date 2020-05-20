Lottery's shortfall nets fine

INDIANAPOLIS – The private operator of the Hoosier Lottery is expected to pay a $3.6 million penalty this year as fiscal year 2020 sales dip.

Carrie Stroud, chief of staff for the lottery commission, gave a financial update Tuesday with just two months remaining in the year.

She said IGT Indiana – which handles most of the daily operations of the lottery – is projected to miss its target in surplus revenue sent to the state by about $10 million.

The estimate now is about $295 million to state coffers, including the shortfall penalty. That would be down almost 6% from last year when a record $312 million was sent to the state.

The money is used to reduce state excise taxes for Hoosier drivers and pay down pension obligations for public employees.

“It's surprising we have continued to do as well as we have,” commission member David Redden said. “Even though it's a shortfall it could be a lot worse.”

As many as 224 lottery retailers have been closed all or part of the last few months due to the pandemic.

The lottery is at $1 billion in sales and hopes to reach $1.3 billion by the end of June.

Stroud said another reason for the slight drop is the lack of major jackpots in its major games such as Powerball and Mega Millions.

IGT Indiana has earned bonus payments in the millions the last two years for coming in above target. That followed penalty payments in 2014 and 2015. The contract was renegotiated at that time.

