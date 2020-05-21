Fort Wayne/Allen County

County taking broadband survey

Allen County residents and businesses are being asked to take part in an online survey about broadband access.

The Allen County Broadband Access Team is conducting the survey to help bring better internet access to residents.

The survey is available through June 15 at pcrd.purdue.edu/allen.

Questions on the survey include whether residents have internet service and how it is accessed, whether residents are satisfied with the service, reasons the internet is used in the home, and the annual cost.

The information participants provide will remain confidential.

Veterans Shrine hosting Watch Fire

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum will conduct its 32nd “Watch Fire” starting at 6 p.m. Friday at the local memorial.

It is held each May to honor fallen heroes. Logs are placed on the fire to honor all veterans who served and died.

Roy Vierck, organizer of the event, says “this annual event is very popular with veterans of all wars.”

Families can have soldiers' names read at the dedication by submitting them to the website honoringforever.org before Friday.

Logs will be placed at the ceremonial fire ring until 6 p.m. Saturday. The public is welcome.

City offices closed for Memorial Day

The city of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Monday in recognition of Memorial Day.

There will be no residential garbage and recycling collection. The collection schedule will be pushed back one day for the entire week.

City offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday.

Area

Restrictions set for Barbee lakes

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has placed an idle speed restriction on watercraft on the Barbee chain of lakes.

The Barbee chain includes Kuhn, Big Barbee, Little Barbee, Irish, Banning, Sawmill and Sechrist lakes.

An idle speed restriction is put into effect when the state determines that surface water conditions are likely to enter dwelling structures as a result of wake.

For information on Indiana boating advisories, go to dnr.IN.gov/lawenfor/8520.htm.

– Journal Gazette