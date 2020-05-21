Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

3 CVS test sites to open in city

CVS Health on Friday will open 21 new COVID-19 test sites at various drive-thru locations in Indiana, including three in Fort Wayne.

The local sites are 6279 E. State Blvd., 10170 Illinois Road and 770 E. Dupont Road.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

Self-swab tests will be available to people meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.

Indiana Tech sets in-person classes

Indiana Tech announced Wednesday it will open for in-person classes on schedule for the fall semester at its main campus in Fort Wayne and at regional sites in Indiana and Kentucky.

Classes for the 2020-21 traditional undergraduate academic year in Fort Wayne begin Aug. 17. Classes for the College of Professional Studies program, both in-person and online, begin July 26.

The university also revised the undergraduate calendar, eliminating fall break. Those days will be added to the week of Thanksgiving, making the entire week on break.

Traditional undergraduate classes then will move entirely online for the final two weeks of the semester, which ends Dec. 10. This adjustment was made to reduce the number of students returning to the main campus.

Indiana Tech will continue to follow local, state and federal health guidelines and is developing detailed safety protocols to minimize risk of coronavirus exposure at each of its locations. It also has contingency plans to move classes fully online as needed.

Livestreamed and video-recorded classes will be available for students with health concerns.

$700,000 more given by I&M

Indiana Michigan Power on Wednesday announced additional grants totaling more than $700,000 to help communities battling the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the American Electric Power Foundation, an additional $200,000 gift is being made to Community Harvest Food Bank as it helps those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds in Indiana and Michigan will be available to the local not-for-profits listed below to support basic human needs such as housing assistance, shelter and food needs for those in need and senior citizens across I&M's service territory, Wednesday's news release said.

The following Fort Wayne area agencies will receive a donation in this round:

• Community Harvest Food Bank: $200,000

• United Way of Allen County: $45,000

• United Way of Noble County: $20,000

• United Way of Adams County: $20,000

• United Way of Wells, Whitley, DeKalb & Huntington Counties: $3,000 each

• United Way of Steuben County: $2,000

City parks cancels all day camps

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday it has canceled all weeks of the Franke Park Day Camp and Salomon Farm Park Farm Camp this year.

After evaluating recommendations for youth camps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and consulting with several national and regional organizations and other camp providers, Parks and Recreation officials said they determined it would be impossible to provide a quality camp experience and still maintain the necessary precautions to keep campers and staff safe.