Nisly challenger decries inactivity

INDIANAPOLIS – Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen, has a challenge on his hands for re-election to House District 22, and opponent Bill Dixon isn't pulling any punches.

Dixon said he supported Nisly when he first ran in 2014 but has grown disillusioned over the years.

“He's gotten nothing accomplished. He makes other legislators angry. He can't get along with anyone,” Dixon said. “He's got two issues – guns and abortion – and if it's not about that it's not about him.”

Nisly has butted heads with former House Speaker Brian Bosma and has never authored a bill that passed the legislature.

House District 18 covers portions of Kosciusko and Elkhart counties. The winner of the primary goes on to the general election to face Democrat Kelly Thompson.

The term is for two years and has a base pay of about $27,000. But with per diem the compensation rises to more than $50,000.

Nisly pointed to several pieces of legislation he worked on that he is proud of – including the creation of a child abuse registry. That bill was related to the death of a child at an Elkhart County child care center. But Nisly's name isn't on the bill as an author, co-author or sponsor. He did attend a ceremonial signing alongside then-Gov. Mike Pence.

“It's been an honor to serve the people of the district the last six years and it's always up to the voters but I hope they choose wisely again this year,” Nisly said.

He makes no apologies for his focus on firearms and abortion – saying they are the things that the voters of his district always bring up.

This year there is a new House speaker and Nisly is hopeful his abortion ban bill will finally get a hearing.

“The power resides with the people of Indiana and not in any particular speaker of the house,” he said.

“To me it shouldn't make a difference what the speaker thinks if the people of Indiana want it.”

Nisly is also concerned with how the state has handled the COVID-19 response and he hopes to change some of the laws.

He believes a governor of Indiana should only be able to declare a state of emergency for 30 days. Then the legislature should have to sign on to extend it.

Nisly said a few things that Gov. Eric Holcomb did are blatant constitutional issues. The first is classifying people as essential and nonessential and allowing some to work and others not to.

“The Constitution says all laws need to apply equally,” he said.

And the whole idea of limiting the size of gatherings is a limit on Hoosiers' freedoms, he said.

Dixon, from Syracuse, said Holcomb has handled the coronavirus well.

“I don't think he did anything that went too far off the reservation,” he said. “When people are dying that's not the time to deliberate and debate – it's time for action.”

Dixon – who got his teaching license a few years back and has substituted in math regularly – wants to focus on more practical issues rather than social wedges.

He said there is no equity in school funding when some districts get $7,500 per student and others $5,200.

“That's just wrong,” Dixon said. “It's an issue of equal protection.”

And he said the district has a problem with dams in the area falling apart. He supports a statewide entity with expertise that would inspect and issue reports regularly on the health of the dams.

“It wouldn't cost a whole lot but it's a tremendous benefit,” Dixon said.

If elected, Dixon would like to work on economic diversity for counties in the state without a major metropolitan center.

“We have a fledgling (research and development) industry in this county (Kosciusko) but no one seems to know about it,” he said.

