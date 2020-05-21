Rokita enters attorney general race

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Curtis Hill just got another competitor – this time prominent Republican and former congressman Todd Rokita has jumped in the race.

“Running against a Republican officeholder is not something I ever would want to do, in just about any circumstance. But our incumbent is wounded. The unanimous Supreme Court ruling, by Republican appointed and conservative justices, after a significant investigation of the facts made this choice clear,” Rokita said.

Hill is serving a 30-day suspension of his law license by the Indiana Supreme Court for groping four women at an after-work party in March 2018. The court determined he committed criminal battery.

Rokita also was Indiana's secretary of state for eight years – a point he says makes him the right choice for the party.

“Among the Republicans running for attorney general, no other candidate has won a statewide general election twice, no other candidate has a multi-office proven record of standing behind our God-given rights. I am A-rated in defending our Constitution's 2nd Amendment, and I have a 100% proven voting record of defending the right-to-life, no exceptions,” he said.

Rokita has long been interested in running for the post, even doing the Lincoln Day circuit in February and March before it was interrupted by the virus.

But he wanted to wait until the disciplinary proceeding was over to see whether Hill was still a viable candidate.

Rokita is now the fourth candidate in the race for the GOP nomination, which will be decided during the Republican State Convention in June.

Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan Harter and central Indiana attorney John Westercamp are also running.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday declined to back a horse, saying he will “back the delegates” because that's who decides.

In a news release, Rokita touted working to protect small business by fighting red tape and high taxes.

And he pointed out that he led the charge against voter fraud by successfully implementing the nation's first-ever photo voter ID law.

Indiana Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Ganapini said “counting on perennial candidate Todd Rokita to buoy the AG's race is like counting on gasoline to put out a house fire. Todd Rokita's eleventh hour entrance is poised to implode what was already an embarrassing effort from Indiana Republicans.”

She added that Rokita's entry will ensure the race devolves into “bare-knuckled brawl” and makes the attorney general's race a prime pickup opportunity for Hoosier Democrats.

Two Democrats are also seeking the nomination – state Sen. Karen Tallian and former Evansville Mayor Johnathan Weinzapfel.

Rokita's entry came with a bevy of immediate endorsements including state Sen. Erin Houchin, who is a filed delegate. Both the LaGrange County and Kosciusko County Republican Party chairs also support Rokita.

“We are in great danger of losing the seat to a George Soros-funded liberal Democrat if we don't rally around a new candidate,” said Patricia Brown. LaGrange County Republican Party chairman and delegate. “There is no way that I, or any other true concerned conservative, should let that happen. I am supporting Todd Rokita because he has a proven record of success on the ballot and an impeccable record of supporting our values.”

