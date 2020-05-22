Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

City parks to open some sites today

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will be opening a number of recreation facilities today, including Lawton Skate Park, Hurshtown Reservoir, all athletic courts (tennis, basketball, futsal, pickleball courts), athletic fields open for practice, and all park restrooms. Johnny Appleseed Campground will open Sunday.

DNR campgrounds ready to reopen

Beginning today, most Department of Natural Resources campgrounds, property-operated cabins and camper cabins, inns and restaurants will reopen.

Guests with a current campsite or property-operated cabin reservation for Sunday night have been contacted with a message by phone or email concerning their options. New reservations for the coming weekend can be made by visiting camp.IN.gov. New reservations for Memorial Day weekend will require a three-night minimum, per DNR's standard policy for holiday weekends.

Camping reservations that were previously canceled, regardless of the cancellation date, cannot be reinstated. Confirmation letters from any three-night Memorial Day weekend reservations for 2020 made earlier in the year are no longer valid. Holders of these letters whose reservations were previously canceled will need to make new reservations in order to secure a campsite for the weekend.

Manchester plans return in fall

Manchester University announced Thursday it is moving forward to open its North Manchester and Fort Wayne campuses this fall.

The university said it anticipates bringing students back to each of its campuses using its standard timeline, starting in August. Some students arrive on campus as early as two weeks before the start of classes.

In-person classes will begin Sept. 2. Manchester will move to remote teaching and learning after Thanksgiving. The semester will end Dec. 18.

To see the three-phase reopening plan leading up to the first day of classes, go to www.manchester.edu/homepage/spartans-united.

Lilly grant to help early learning

Early Learning Indiana is launching a Come Back Stronger Fund with the support of a $15.7 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

The fund is designed to reinforce Indiana's supply of high-quality early learning opportunities, especially for the most vulnerable.

Licensed and registered centers, ministries and family child care home providers in Indiana serving vulnerable family populations are eligible to apply.

Providers must serve children 5 and younger and be at the second level of the Paths to Quality initiative. Grant amounts of up to $40,000 will be tiered based on the number of children served, with an additional sum available to providers with 25% or more of their enrolled children receiving federal Child Care and Development Fund assistance from the state.

Early child care organizations can learn more about the Come Back Stronger Fund and apply at www.earlylearningin.org/comebackstronger.

United HealthCare to offer relief

Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Stephen Robertson recently approved a request from United HealthCare to provide financial relief to commercial fully insured individual (excluding student) and group health plan policyholders by providing premium forgiveness credits.

The premium forgiveness program ranges from 5% to 10% for major medical plans and 50% for dental.

The credit will be applied against the May premium – most customers will see the credit on their July premium invoice, reducing the premium amount paid by customers for that month.

The credit is not conditional on sale or renewal of coverage.

Open Streets event canceled

Open Streets Fort Wayne, an event that has drawn thousands of residents each year to celebrate active transportation and social gatherings, has been canceled for this year, city officials announced Thursday.

This year's Open Streets Fort Wayne had been scheduled for July 12, officials said, and has been rescheduled for July 11, 2021.