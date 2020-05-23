Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Governor orders flags at half-staff

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday he is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff through Monday to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic and for Memorial Day.

The governor ordered flags be lowered through sunset Sunday to honor the nearly 1,800 Hoosiers who have died due to COVID-19.

He ordered flags be at half-staff until Monday in commemoration of Memorial Day.

BMV to resume penalties July 1

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Friday that administrative penalty fees will resume July 1.

All Hoosiers with expired driver's licenses, permits, state ID cards and vehicle registrations need to complete renewal transactions before July 1 to avoid paying a fee. Title transactions and new vehicle registration must also be completed before July 1.

Administrative fees have been waived since March 16 for Hoosiers not able to use in-branch services due to the pandemic.

Appointments can be scheduled at secure.in.gov/apps/waittimes/schedule/welcome.aspx.

Cornerstone has art, science videos

Cornerstone Youth Center said Friday it has been creating art and science program videos to share with students online.

Cornerstone videos are available on CYC's website, www.cornerstoneyc.org, under the online programming tab.

Cornerstone also announced modified summer programming. In June, Cornerstone is planning a virtual tour of the world that will take place on Facebook and Instagram.

Starting July 6, Cornerstone plans modified programming in person at the center. Details of times and activities will be announced soon, the center said.

For updates, sign up for the e-newsletter through the website or call the center at 260-623-3972.

Manchester offers 1st year for free

Manchester University is offering free tuition exclusively to incoming first-year students who meet the following criteria:

• From families that make $65,000 a year or less

• Who are eligible for a federal Pell Grant

• Who completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as FAFSA, by the Indiana deadline, and are Indiana residents.

Students must live in on-campus housing each year, paying fees, room and board, in order to qualify.

More than 400 students who have been admitted this fall would qualify for the program. The university is notifying them.

More information can be found at www.manchester.edu/admissions/audiences/admissions.

Cleaning goods, food free today

The Euell A. Wilson Center in partnership with the Greater Fort Wayne National Pan Hellenic Council and New Covenant Church of Fort Wayne will host a food/cleaning supplies giveaway from noon until about 2 p.m. today while supplies last.

Catholic Charities to assist Burmese

Burmese language experts from Catholic Charities will distribute materials and address public health questions from residents at 10:30 a.m. today at 1802 Chartwell Drive at Autumn Woods Apartments.

Topics will include staying safe during the pandemic, the importance of vaccinating children at doctor's offices and Super Shot and the importance of participating in the 2020 census.

Participants will receive hand sanitizer, masks, disposable gloves and health information printed in English and Burmese.

Food distribution set for Thursday

Fort Wayne United's TenPoint Coalition, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department and The Chapel church, will distribute boxes of nonperishable food items from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Weisser Park Elementary, 902 Colerick St., in the parking lot behind the building.